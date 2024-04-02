Marco's Pizza® Appoints 25-Year Industry Veteran John Meyers to Chief Operating Officer

One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brands Strengthens Executive Bench with Strategic Expert Overseeing Operations, Technology and Supply Chain

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, appoints restaurant and hospitality industry veteran, John Meyers, to Chief Operating Officer. This appointment comes at an opportune time as Marco's continues expanding its global footprint through strengthening franchisee relations, enhancing its technology infrastructure and committing to operational excellence.

John Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of Marco's Pizza.

Meyers boasts an impressive 25-plus-year history of bringing innovation and collaboration to drive change at industry leading organizations such as Darden Restaurants and The Walt Disney Company. An action oriented strategic thinker, Meyers has used data and analytics to strategically streamline restaurant operations and profitability.

Prior to his appointment to COO, Meyers served as Marco's SVP of Finance & Business Intelligence. In his new role, Meyers oversees a diverse team in several departments including technology, supply chain and operations. With responsibility over day-to-day operations, he also plays a vital role in the development and implementation of new technologies that drive sales and streamline operations.

Empowering front-line team members to deliver an exceptional experience is a top priority for Meyers. "When employees see and act on an opportunity to turn someone's day around, even in little ways, it not only makes the customer experience better, but also improves job satisfaction and employee retention," said Meyers.

"The opportunity to contribute to the Marco's Pizza legacy during this phase of continued growth is truly a privilege," shared Meyers. "Our pizza is special using only top-quality ingredients, fresh cheese and dough made-from-scratch. I am committed to upholding this high quality standard and ensuring our customers enjoy it hot and fresh. Every Marco's Pizza encounter should be a memorable experience for our customers."

"John plays an instrumental role in steering our brand toward sustained growth and we are excited to embark on the next phase of his journey as COO," said Tony Libardi, Co-CEO and President of Marco's Pizza. "John consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to our brand values, and this promotion is a testament to his hard work and invaluable contributions to our company's success. I am confident that he will excel in this new role, leveraging his experience and insights to drive operational excellence and elevate our brand to new heights."

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the leadership team as they strengthen their strong development support system , which includes technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing. FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco's 2023 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top three scores for all QSR brands.

The brand's impressive performance has earned multiple awards and recognition: Ranking in Newsweek's 2023 America's Best Customer Service in the pizza chains category, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50 , appearing on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious Top 500 ranking, and most recently claiming the No. 48 spot on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® ranking .

For more information on Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit marcos.com/franchising or contact Beth Heminger at [email protected] or 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of our Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2022. Based on our fiscal year 2022, 160 of 414 Franchised Stores in the category (or 39%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of our 2023 FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza