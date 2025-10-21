Marco's Pizza® Brings Back the Heat with Fiery Flavors Pizzas and Breads

Spicy fan-favorites feature a real Carolina Reaper cheese blend, returning nationwide for a limited time

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announced today the return of its Fiery Flavors pizzas and breads – back by popular demand and available nationwide for a limited time.

Spice lovers spoke and we listened – the Fiery Flavors Menu is back to bring the heat just as the temperatures cool down Post this Marco’s Pizza brings back its unique Carolina Reaper cheese blend – spice up your next order by trying the fan-favorite pizzas and CheezyBreads, or add it as a topping to your personal favorite.

Once again, only at Marco's, fans can spice up their favorite menu items with this unique Carolina Reaper cheese blend. This spicy cheese takes center stage with its craveable, bold flavors and just the right kick of heat added to limited-time offerings including Fiery Pepperoni Pizza, Fiery Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza, Fiery CheezyBread and Inferno CheezyBread. The new Carolina Reaper cheese blend can also be added as a topping to any pizza or pizza bowl, letting customers add spice to their personal favorites.

"Spice lovers spoke, and we listened – the Fiery Flavors Menu is back to bring the heat just as the temperatures cool down," said Vice President, Brand and Field Marketing, Marta DeAguiar. "From the bold kick of our unique spicy cheese blend to the craveable lineup of pizzas and breads, we're delivering the quality and fresh taste our fans can't get enough of – with a kick."

At the heart of the Fiery Flavors experience is Marco's NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend, infused with Carolina Reaper, habanero and jalapeño peppers. Consumers can enjoy the fiery kick across four limited-time favorites:

Fiery Pepperoni Pizza – Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni ® and NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend on house-made dough with original sauce and signature three cheeses – fresh and never frozen. Finished with a garlic sauce crust.

– Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni and NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend on house-made dough with original sauce and signature three cheeses – fresh and never frozen. Finished with a garlic sauce crust. Fiery Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza – Loaded with bold Old World Sausage, fresh sliced red onions and green peppers, and the NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend, layered over original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses. Finished with a garlic sauce crust.

– Loaded with bold Old World Sausage, fresh sliced red onions and green peppers, and the NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend, layered over original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses. Finished with a garlic sauce crust. Fiery CheezyBread – Marco's signature CheezyBread topped with NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend.

– Marco's signature CheezyBread topped with NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend. Inferno CheezyBread – Made with an extra portion of our NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend and topped with jalapeños for an extra kick.

– Made with an extra portion of our NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend and topped with jalapeños for an extra kick. Side of Jalapeno Ranch – Both breads are served with a side of Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce for a little more kick.

Consumers can heat up mealtimes with spicy savings and try Marco's new Fiery Pepperoni Pizza starting at $10.99 or Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza starting at $12.99*. The $5 Fiery CheezyBread and $6 Inferno CheezyBread will be available for purchase on the Marco's More Menu**. All menu items are available now for a limited time only. Prices and participation may vary.

The popularity of spicy toppings and spicy food options continue to gain traction across U.S. menus. According to a 2024 Mintel Survey***, about 33% of consumers express interest in spicy menu items, with this interest being particularly strong among younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials, who are eager to explore bold and unfamiliar flavors like ghost pepper and furikake.

Marco's Fiery Flavors menu builds on the success of this summer's addition of the Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza and Hot Honey topping, both of which have since earned a permanent spot on the Marco's menu. While Hot Honey is here to stay, the Fiery Flavors lineup is available for a limited time only – giving pizza lovers the chance to savor even more heat-packed creations before they're gone. Together, these offerings underscore Marco's commitment to innovation with high quality, craveable flavors that excite loyal fans and spark new passion for the brand.

For more information about this offer, Marco's Pizza, and where to find your nearest location, visit www.marcos.com or download the Marco's app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2024 dataꝉ. Other recent accolades include being recognized by QSR as one of the "16 Best Franchise Deals for 2025", ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

