Marco's Pizza Asks Guests to Round-Up and Make Their Change Matter During Cyber Week

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, encourages guests to give back in a meaningful way this holiday season to support their communities. During one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year, Black Friday (Nov. 28) through Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), guests who make a contribution to The Marco's Pizza Foundation at checkout will receive a free small cheese pizza coupon, redeemable at participating locations anytime in December.*

Local Junior Achievement programs help equip students with the skills and confidence to pursue big futures. Post this A portion of funds collected by the Marco’s Pizza Foundation during Cyber Week will be directed to local Junior Achievement chapters to support community programs.

The Marco's Pizza Foundation supports four key pillars: hunger prevention, schools & education, workforce development and entrepreneurship. Since October 2024, the Marco's Pizza Foundation has supported Junior Achievement USA (JA) and its local chapters.

"Every day, we see how even small acts of generosity can spark meaningful change," said Raven Fisher, Executive Director of The Marco's Pizza Foundation. "Cyber Week gives our guests a simple way to make a big impact; supporting students, strengthening communities, and helping local Junior Achievement programs reach even more young people."

JA USA helps equip students with essential financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship skills through hands-on learning experience. The nationwide collaboration helps unite the Marco's Pizza brand, its franchisees, and the communities it serves around a shared mission. A portion of funds collected by the Marco's Pizza Foundation during Cyber Week will be directed to local Junior Achievement chapters to support community programs.

"During the holiday season, families are looking for meaningful ways to give back, and what better way than investing in the next generation," said Stephanie Moseley, President of the Marco's Pizza Foundation and Multi-Unit Franchisee. "Local Junior Achievement programs help equip students with the skills and confidence to pursue big futures."

The initiative is part of the Foundation's mission to bring people together to nurture and nourish the communities they call home. Since launching in 2022, the Foundation has united Marco's Pizza franchisees, team members, and guests around a shared commitment to making a meaningful local impact.

"Marco's Pizza is built on a culture of community, and our Foundation continues to expand the reach of that mission," Moseley added. "Whether a guest donates a few cents or a few dollars, every contribution fuels programs that help improve the lives of children, families, and future entrepreneurs."

Guests can donate at checkout online, in-app, or in-store during the promotion period. Upon donating, they will receive a coupon for a free small cheese pizza, redeemable on orders placed at participating locations in December.*

For more information about this offer, Marco's Pizza, and to find your nearest location, visit www.marcos.com or download the Marco's app available on the App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about the Marco's Pizza Foundation mission, please visit https://www.marcos.com/foundation/.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Notably, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2024 dataꝉꝉ. Other recent accolades include being recognized by QSR as one of the "16 Best Franchise Deals for 2025", ranking No. 49 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Purchase Required. Use code: GIVE2025. Coupon must be presented at the time of redemption and is limited to one small cheese pizza to the holder. Only valid 12/1/25 through 12/31/25 at participating stores. No cash value, no substitutions, non-transferable. Not valid through 3rd-party delivery apps. Additional toppings/delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply - see store or marcos.com for details.

ꝉꝉAccording to Technomic's 2024 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 53.4% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer .

