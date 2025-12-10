Marco's Pizza Taps Power Duo, Expanding Leadership Team with New CMO and CFO

Industry Veterans Bring Unmatched Expertise, Elevating Leadership Bench Strength to Support Franchisees

Steve Kennedy to Drive Innovation in Brand Positioning, Technology, and Customer Experience as CMO

Bill Schaffler to Provide Financial Strategy Oversight to Power U.S. and International Development

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces the appointment of Steve Kennedy as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Bill Schaffler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These key leadership additions enhance an already robust executive team, reinforcing the brand's commitment to disciplined financial leadership and innovative, insight-driven marketing as it continues to grow across the U.S. and internationally.

"Our achievements start with our franchisees, and delivering world-class leadership is one of the most important ways we support them," said Tony Libardi, Co-CEO & President of Marco's Pizza. "Steve and Bill are extraordinary additions whose experience and leadership will strengthen every area of our organization."

Driving Next-Generation Brand Strategy & Guest Engagement

With more than 25 years of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and consumer strategy, Kennedy joins Marco's Pizza as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a proven record of elevating brands through modern, data-driven marketing engines. Throughout his career, Kennedy has led marketing and digital strategy at some of the industry's most recognized brands, including Domino's and Nestlé USA, and most recently served as EVP & Head of Marketing at Noodles & Company, where he spearheaded brand strategy, digital modernization, and enhanced guest engagement.

"The momentum behind Marco's is undeniable," said Kennedy. "Consistent operational excellence and a disciplined approach to growth have created an exceptional foundation. My goal is to accelerate Marco's growth by amplifying what makes us special - our quality, our people, our franchisees, and our authentic love for pizza - through bold, data-driven marketing that builds brand relevance, deepens guest connection and fuels unstoppable demand."

Strengthening Financial Performance & Operational Excellence

A seasoned financial and operations leader with deep experience in high-growth restaurant and hospitality brands, Schaffler joins Marco's Pizza as Chief Financial Officer, bringing a strong foundation in private-equity environments, multi-unit expansion, and enterprise-level financial performance. His background includes guiding financial strategy and technology modernization at Hopdoddy Burger Bar, leading brand and operational transformation as President & CEO of Ascension Coffee Company and driving systemwide efficiencies and growth in CFO roles at Nothing Bundt Cakes and La Madeleine.

Schaffler was also a co-founding partner and President of Black Box Intelligence, the industry's insights platform for workforce, guest and financial performance. Schaffler replaces Jeff Rager, who is slated to retire at the end of 2025.

"What excites me most about Marco's is the strength of the system, franchisees, operators, and leadership all moving in the same direction," said Schaffler. "It's a rare foundation for growth. I'm proud to join a brand that is committed to high performance and to building the financial and operational structure needed to support everyone across the organization."

Franchise Opportunities

Prospective franchisees are increasingly recognizing the strength of the Marco's Pizza opportunity, as Marco's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $1.3M AUV for the top 25% of franchised stores in 2024.*

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Brad Smith at [email protected] or 419-279-5795.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Notably, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2024 dataꝉꝉ. Other recent accolades include being recognized by QSR as one of the "16 Best Franchise Deals for 2025", ranking No. 49 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

