MARCO'S PIZZA DONATING $1 FOR EVERY PIZZA SOLD DURING GRAND OPENING TO CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND at VCU

RICHMOND, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza opened a new location in Bon Air, and to celebrate, the pizza shop is giving back. No matter the size or toppings, one dollar for every pizza sold now through June 11 at Marco's Pizza, 2518 Sheila Lane, will be donated to Children's Hospital of Richmond (CHoR) at VCU. Customers can call 575-7575 or order online at marcos.com.

While CHoR celebrates the opening of the Children's Tower, Marco's Pizza could think of no better partner to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location. Just one turn off I-95, the new Children's Tower opened April 30 and completes an entire city block dedicated to caring for kids. Connected to the outpatient Children's Pavilion, the Tower houses emergency, trauma and inpatient care.

"We are so grateful to Marco's Pizza as we both celebrate grand openings and appreciate their generosity in supporting kids and families in our local community," said Rachel Bruni, Executive Director, Cause Marketing and Retail Fundraising at Children's Hospital Foundation.

Richmond is home to two Marco's Pizza franchise groups and each is committed to giving back to the Richmond community. "Marco's Pizza is about two things: giving back and serving authentic Italian pizza. The only thing we love serving more than pizza is the Richmond community," said MP RVA Development, LLC co-owner, Sara Ragsdale. The Bon Air location is the twelfth Marco's Pizza in Central Virginia.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2022 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND at VCU:

At Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, we nurture the champion in every child. We combine award-winning clinical care, research and education with an uncanny understanding of what makes kids unique. From casts to cancer – from simple to complex – we do everything in our power to give kids the best shot at a healthy future.

In 2020, CHoR marked 100 years of treating all children in need of care. CHoR was recently verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program (ACS CSV), one of only 30 verified children's surgery centers in the country and the 10th on the East Coast to attain this highest level of designation.

Sara Ragsdale, Co-Owner

(804) 525-9995

[email protected]

SOURCE Marco's Pizza