Marco's Pizza Announces Signed Agreement Set to Bring 3 New Stores to Virginia

One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brands Kickstarts Development in Prime Growth State

Generational Entrepreneur Invests in Growing a Marco's Portfolio in Untapped Market

Marcel Clarke Builds on His Powerhouse Business Platform as Marco's Newest Multi-Unit Franchisee

BRISTOW, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces a signed 3-unit development agreement in Virgina, a key development state. Site selection is currently underway across Bristow, Haymarket, Centreville, and more, with the first location set to open in Q2 2025.

Behind the development agreement is powerhouse entrepreneur Marcel Clarke. He boasts an impressive background with success and proven expertise across multiple industries, from real estate development and commercial cleaning enterprises to stock market and cryptocurrency investments, alongside various other joint ventures, plus executive coaching and mentorship programs. His vast experience and business acumen well-equip him to take on Marco's franchise opportunity as a multi-unit operator.

"With Marco's business model, there's a clear path to building a multi-store portfolio," - Marcel Clarke Post this

Clarke's journey to entrepreneurship comes from humble beginnings – being schooled in the streets, facing trouble with authorities, watching his father's successful businesses fold as a result of a misjudged partner, and being forced to near homelessness. However, the disadvantaged pockets of his youth have intricately defined the grit and determination he has today as he's grown, and continues to build, his business empire.

"Regardless of our origin story, success hinges on courage and consistency – principles I've applied to my own journey," said Clarke. "I aim to use my life as a blueprint to show others just how to transition to entrepreneurship to gain success with authenticity and ease. I'm always looking to grow and build my business platform, but only with opportunities I feel passionate about and see potential in. That's where Marco's came into the picture. Not only does my family drive near and far for the product, but with Marco's business model, there's a clear path to building a multi-store portfolio. As a generational entrepreneur, this was something that was immensely important to me as I build toward a future."

As multi-unit franchise development continues to grow, Marco's leadership prioritizes a development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing. Nearly half of Marco's current franchise network is comprised of multi-unit operators.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcel to our franchise family with this 3-store agreement," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Pizza. "He embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and passion that aligns perfectly with our brand values. We are confident that this partnership will significantly contribute to our continued growth across the state. We look forward to seeing Marcel lead this next wave of development."

U.S. prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Marco's Franchising Franchise Disclosure Document reports the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated average net royalty sales of AUV $1,208,653 during the 2023 fiscal year*.

FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco's 2023 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top three scores for all QSR brands. These impressive rankings are a testament to the brand's commitment to financing guidance as a core focus of its franchise development strategy which has led the 1,200-unit brand on the path to continued growth.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected] or 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2023. Based on our fiscal year 2023, 185 of 447 Franchised Stores in the category (or 41%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of Marco's Franchising's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza