Marco's Pizza Makes New Jersey Debut with Somerset Opening

Award-Winning Pizza Brand Brings Fresh Dough, Bold Flavors, and Fan-Favorite Pizzas to The Garden State

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, opened its first New Jersey location in Somerset at 1135 Easton Ave, bringing its signature craftsmanship and best-in-class customer experience to Central Jersey.

As the brand's first location in the market, the team is excited to introduce Somerset residents to the Marco's Pizza difference with a menu that blends classic favorites and original specialty pizzas made with fresh dough prepared in-store daily, the founder's signature sauce, a fresh, never frozen three-cheese blend, and premium toppings baked to a perfectly golden crust.

Behind the Somerset location is seasoned franchise operator Teepu Khan, who brings decades of experience leading and scaling large-scale restaurant operations under nationally recognized brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Dunkin'. Throughout his career, he has helped manage more than 60 restaurants across multiple states, building a leadership foundation rooted in operational excellence and a deep passion for hospitality. Although he retired three years ago, the same entrepreneurial drive that fueled his early success drew him back to the industry and ultimately to Marco's Pizza, a brand he felt closely aligned with his values, high standards, and long-term vision for growth.

"I've always loved the pizza category, but I saw how the industry was changing," said Khan. "When I discovered Marco's, I knew it was different. The quality, operational standards, and passion behind the brand reminded me why I fell in love with this business in the first place. Now, I want to create strong local teams and lasting community connections. Marco's gives me the opportunity to do that with a product and a culture I believe in."

Today, Khan owns four Marco's Pizza locations, including three in Houston and the Somerset restaurant, with aspirations to open at least seven additional locations across New Jersey and New York City's five boroughs.

Supporting day-to-day operations at the Somerset restaurant is Marco's Certified Manager Farooq Masood, who brings more than a decade of experience with Pizza Hut to the role. Masood is focused on upholding Marco's high standards by delivering exceptional products with friendly service in a clean, welcoming environment for every guest.

For pizza lovers, the Somerset opening means a new go-to spot for craveable comfort food, shareable favorites, and bold flavors designed for weeknight dinners, game days, and everything in between. The menu blends classic crowd-pleasers with inventive specialty creations, giving guests plenty of reasons to keep coming back. Guests can also take advantage of everyday value offers, including a medium one-topping pizza for $8.99¹, a large one-topping for $10.99 and a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $12.99², as well as Buy One, Get One pizza specials every Tuesday³. For a convenient midday option, lunch specials are offered between 11am-4pm daily featuring a sandwich, pizza, calzone or Marco's Pizzoli paired with a 20oz Pepsi for $8.99³.

Additional menu items include guest favorites like the Marco's Pizzoli, a handheld filled with premium meats and four cheeses wrapped in fresh house-made dough and baked to golden perfection, along with oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, bone-in and boneless wings in Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ, fresh salads, desserts.

With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered.

Beyond its delicious menu, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

For more information about Marco's Pizza in Somerset, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (908) 837-7770. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2025 data⁴. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

1 $10.99 each in CA, CO, and Las Vegas. Use Code: M1T899. CA, CO, and Las Vegas residents use code: M1T1099. Valid on any medium 1-topping pizza only for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

² $14.99 each in CA, CO, and Las Vegas. Use code: PEPMAG12. CA, CO, and Las Vegas residents use code: PEPMAG14. Valid on the large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

³ Valid at Somerset, N.J. location only for a limited time. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

⁴According to Technomic's 2025 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

Media Contact: Regan Lee | [email protected] | (630) 842-0414

SOURCE Marco's Pizza