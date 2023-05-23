Marco's Pizza® Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame While Ranking as a 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchise

News provided by

Marco's Pizza

23 May, 2023, 10:26 ET

Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brand* Receives High Praise for Historical Growth and Ongoing Aggressive Development

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, the nation's fastest-growing pizza brand*, was named to Entrepreneur's first-ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list. This prestigious list honors the elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 25 or more years, consecutively. Alongside this prestigious honor, Marco's was named among Entrepreneur's 2023 fastest-growing brands, showing the franchisor's commitment to ongoing aggressive new store development.

"As a franchise brand, our success is rooted in the success of the franchisees. We are proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine for our longstanding growth and strong performance, and for being named a fastest-growing brand in 2023," said Tony Libardi, Co-CEO & President of Marco's Pizza. "It validates our nearly 45-year history of proven success with our aggressive vision for continued expansion. This recognition serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and the endless possibilities that come with a shared vision and a steadfast commitment to growth."

Today, Marco's boasts more than 1,100 stores while achieving strong performance - surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales. Franchise expansion continues to surge, with more than 200 stores in various stages of development, and hundreds of agreements signed. In 2022, Marco's opened 90-plus stores and awarded 140 franchises. In the last six years, the fast-growing brand has doubled its store footprint. At the crux of Marco's ongoing growth is its renowned high-quality pizza, which has provided the basic foundation to scale. With prime territories across the country, company leadership has identified 4,200 potential U.S. locations.

"We're honoring these A-list brands who have shown through and through their commitment to growth, to their franchisees, and to their communities," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Ranking in the Franchise 500 is highly competitive, and achieving that distinction year after year is quite an accomplishment."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has been evaluating and ranking franchise opportunities for 44 years. The company's proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year—1,321 companies applied for a chance at a spot in the top 500 in 2023—and only 49 franchise brands have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to the Franchise 500®. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 31, 2021 to July 31, 2022.

To view Marco's Pizza in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list & Fastest-Growing Franchises list, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/introducing-the-franchise-500-hall-of-fame/444749 and https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/fastest-growing-ranking.

For more information on Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or call 866-731-8209 to speak with Shannon Iverson, Vice President of Franchise Sales.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA
Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States*. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and delivers a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2022 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza

Also from this source

Local Entrepreneurs Open Marco's Pizza in Raleigh

Marco's Pizza® Signs 4-Unit Agreement as Virginia Statewide Development Surges

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.