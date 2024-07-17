Marco's Pizza Ranked in Top 10 on Entrepreneur's List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brands Earns No. 8 Spot out of 150 on Prestigious Ranking

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, has been recognized in Entrepreneur's second annual ranking of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. The ranking identifies the brands with the most appeal for prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership, as well as existing franchisees looking to expand their portfolios. Marco's Pizza jumped two spots this year, ranking No. 8 and claiming the title as the only pizza brand in the Top 10 list.

To determine the top brands for multi-unit ownership, Entrepreneur asked franchisors a few relevant questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or master licenses? Entrepreneur also factored in each company's Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

"Franchising is about fulfilling ambitions. For some franchisees, their ambition is to simply be their own boss—and for others, it's to own an ever-expanding collection of businesses as a multi-unit franchisee," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We created this list for people with big vision, to help them find the brands that most support growth at all stages."

Nearly half of Marco's current franchise network is comprised of multi-unit operators.

The brand's development strategy prioritizes franchisee relations and a development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing.

FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco's 2023 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top three scores for all QSR brands. These impressive rankings are a testament to the brand's commitment to financing guidance as a core focus of its franchise development strategy which has led the 1,200-unit brand on the path to continued growth.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Marco's Franchising Franchise Disclosure Document reports the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated average net royalty sales of AUV $1,208,653 during the 2023 fiscal year*.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top brands for multi-unit ownership," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Pizza. "This ranking fuels our continued commitment to supporting our franchisees with the resources, tools, and guidance they need to expand their portfolios. At Marco's, we are dedicated to not only growing our brand, but also empowering our franchisees to achieve their ambitious business goals – this recognition underscores that."

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected] or 866-731-8209.

To view Marco's Pizza in the 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now, or find the list online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-multiunit-ranking.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2023. Based on our fiscal year 2023, 185 of 447 Franchised Stores in the category (or 41%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of Marco's Franchising's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

