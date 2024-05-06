Marcum LLP Expands into Michigan with Strategic Acquisition of Croskey Lanni PC

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm Marcum LLP announced a significant expansion in the Midwest by acquiring Croskey Lanni, PC, a notable Detroit, Michigan area-based firm with an office in Boca Raton, Florida.

This transaction establishes a presence for Marcum in Michigan and enhances the Firm's capabilities in tax, assurance, technology, and financial advisory & accounting services throughout the Midwest. Croskey Lanni's Florida team will also bolster Marcum's operations in the state. Croskey Lanni brings six partners and more than 50 dedicated associates to Marcum. The Croskey Lanni team has a strong reputation for serving privately held businesses in construction/real estate, material handling, professional services, trusts/estates, and nonprofit organizations. They have also been leaders in the charter school industry since its inception in the '90s. Barclay Planning Group, owned by Croskey Lanni, offers pension administration services and will also join Marcum.

Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO of Marcum, expresses enthusiasm about the new chapter, stating, "Our shared values and commitment to excellence drove the acquisition of Croskey Lanni. Both firms focus on providing customized solutions for complex business challenges. Croskey Lanni's impressive track record of working closely with clients to enhance value complements Marcum's strategic vision, making this merger an ideal combination of our strengths."

Clients of Croskey Lanni are poised to benefit from a broader spectrum of services. Marcum introduces advanced assurance, tax, and advisory services alongside a full array of specialized business and financial solutions relating to R&D tax credits, international tax, transaction advisory, and advanced cyber and information security services.

David Croskey, founder and managing partner of Croskey Lanni, reflects on the cultural harmony: "Both Marcum and Croskey Lanni offer complementary business services with a shared passion and commitment to our teammates and clients. We both hold similar cultural values that encourage teamwork, innovation, and professional growth. This move creates exciting new opportunities for our team members while setting the stage to deliver unprecedented solutions for our clients. Teaming up with Marcum will allow us to continue our vision with the resources they provide. Based upon our research and within our industry, we believe Marcum is the best CPA firm in America, and we are proud to become a part of their platform."

Michele Weber, Office Managing Partner for Rochester, Michigan, and Steve Scheel, Office Managing Partner for Novi, Michigan, and Boca Raton, Florida, join Marcum in these new leadership capacities.

Dani Gisondo, Marcum's Regional Managing Partner in Ohio and Michigan, highlights the strategic benefits: "Croskey Lanni has an excellent reputation and a deep understanding of the business landscape in the Midwest and Florida. This makes them an ideal match for Marcum, as both firms share a focus on cultivating a positive and entrepreneurial firm culture. This partnership will benefit both firms' clients, as they will have access to a broader range of services and a larger geographic footprint. It will also create opportunities for both firms' associates and strengthen Marcum's position with the addition of Croskey's talented team."

Details of the transaction, which became effective on May 1st, remain confidential. 95advisors, LLC served as merger advisors for Croskey Lanni.

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations.

