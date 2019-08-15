Marcus King Appointed to Lead Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus W. King, President of New Jersey's Teamsters Local 331, has been appointed as the Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission.

"I am pleased to appoint Marcus King to serve as the Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "King has long been an advocate for all Teamsters and will be a strong voice for our members who seek a greater voice in the union and at work."

A second-generation Teamster, King has been a member since 1983. Dedicated and a constant voice at Teamster meetings, the membership voted to elect him shop steward. In 1989 King was asked to serve as a Trustee for Local 676 and went on to serve as Vice President of the local before he was elected as Secretary-Treasurer. After he was asked to join the IBT as a field representative, one of his assignments included Local 331. The members of the local asked King to stay on. King was successful in being elected President in 2009 and was reelected in 2012, 2015 and 2018. King has served on the UPS Supplement Negotiation committee for the Philadelphia Metro area and the National Master Freight Supplement panel.

"I'm honored to be selected by the General President to serve in this position," King said.

King has several goals as director of the commission, including streamlining the group's operations, doing educational sessions and workshops to talk about our differences, inclusion and equity among Teamster members.

"The world is changing. It's getting smaller. We need to have a place to have a conversation openly, not just based on the color of our skin or our religion," King said. "We either have to make history as the largest union in the country or we will be history."

The Teamsters Human Rights Commission is proud of the strength that is drawn from the diversity within the union's ranks. The Commission recognizes the need to educate and to learn that different physical and cultural qualities such as race, age, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disabilities, or national origin make individuals unique and deserving of respect.

