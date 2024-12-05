Mardi Gras in Coastal Mississippi: 11 Events for an Unforgettable 2025 Season

News provided byCoastal Mississippi
Dec 05, 2024, 09:45 ET
Travelers can find various family friendly events and parades to celebrate the vibrant holiday
BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi is set to welcome Mardi Gras 2025 with an exciting array of events and celebrations that will blend the region's coastal charm with the spirit of the iconic holiday and its hues of purple, green, and gold. The slate of events, stretching across the destination's 62-miles of shorelines, span from January 4 through March 4, with experiences for locals and travelers alike.
Mardi Gras Events and Highlights:
- Annual King's Mardi Gras Parade: Kicking off the 2025 celebrations, King's Parade takes to the streets of the river City of Moss Point with a booming parade, live music and entertainments, and Coastal vendors. Moss Point, MS, January 4.
- Biloxi 12th Night Celebration: The carnival season begins in Biloxi with the annual 12th night celebration with the Coastal Krewe Royalty parading through downtown. From the City Hall being ceremoniously illuminated in the Mardi Gras carnival colors to live music and more, it's a must-see 2025 event. Biloxi, MS, January 5.
- Mardi Gras Community King Cake Tasting: In late January, travelers can become a King Cake connoisseur themselves in Pass Christian! From trying the best of the best King Cakes from Coastal Mississippi to connecting with locals to voting on the new fan-favorite dish, this unique Mardi Gras event is ready to please. Pass Christian, MS, January 23.
- OS Elks Carnival Parade: This annual event, sponsored by the Ocean Springs Elk Lodge, has been rolling for 49 seasons and is one of Coastal Mississippi's major parades for Mardi Gras. For 2024, the parade will roll onwards through the Coastal town at 1 PM. Ocean Springs, MS, February 15.
- Annual Run for the Beads: Presented by the Gulf Coast Running Club & Gulf Coast Carnival Association, Mardi Gras goers will come together to run across the coast for the 2025 season. Travelers can participate with a one-mile fun-run or full 5K. Biloxi, MS, February 22.
- Annual Krewe of Little Rascals Parade: Celebrating its 17th year, the Children's Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Pascagoula honors a King and Queen from eight different elementary schools and features everything from face painting to balloon animals for friends and families. Pascagoula, MS, February 22.
- Annual Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade: An event to see the best Coastal Mississippi furry friends decked out in their shades of Mardi Gras. This community event presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber and the Humane Society of South MS will see the 8th annual PAWrade King and Queen in 2025. Biloxi, MS, February 23.
- 16th Annual Ocean Springs Night Parade: Presented by the Ocean Springs Carnival Association, this night parade is one of the most anticipated events in Coastal Mississippi for Mardi Gras 2025. Travelers can expect a 7PM start time for an enchanting display and Mardi Gras parade. Ocean Springs, MS, February 28.
- Annual Krewe of Neptune Night Parade: Celebrating its 40th Year, the Krewe of Neptune Parade is a Mardi Gras travelers' paradise with towering floats, marching brands striding through the streets, and more. Biloxi, MS, March 1.
- Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade: Continuing their yearly tradition, the Krewe of Diamondhead will hold their family-friendly celebration the Saturday before Mardi Gras Day, featuring throws of beads, stuffed animals, and other festive items, as well as a parade rolling out from city hall. Diamondhead, MS, March 1.
- Annual GCCA Mardi Gras Parade: Presented by the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, the biggest Mardi Gras event in Coastal Mississippi, this closing event features everything from over 450 sponsors to a parade judged for the best float, a royal reception, and more. Biloxi, MS, March 4.
"Our Coastal communities have worked hard to create a festive lineup of events that blends our vibrant culture with the natural beauty of the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "We can't wait for everyone to experience our unique Mardi Gras spirit this coming year."
To plan your trip to Coastal Mississippi for Mardi gras 2025, learn more about the slate of events for the yearly celebration, and find even more unique experiences, visit CoastalMississippi.com.
About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.
SOURCE Coastal Mississippi
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article