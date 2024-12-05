Mardi Gras in Coastal Mississippi: 11 Events for an Unforgettable 2025 Season

Travelers can find various family friendly events and parades to celebrate the vibrant holiday

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi is set to welcome Mardi Gras 2025 with an exciting array of events and celebrations that will blend the region's coastal charm with the spirit of the iconic holiday and its hues of purple, green, and gold. The slate of events, stretching across the destination's 62-miles of shorelines, span from January 4 through March 4, with experiences for locals and travelers alike.

Mardi Gras Events and Highlights:

"Our Coastal communities have worked hard to create a festive lineup of events that blends our vibrant culture with the natural beauty of the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "We can't wait for everyone to experience our unique Mardi Gras spirit this coming year."

