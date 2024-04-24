PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, and Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI), a global leader in automotive-grade lidar today announced a collaboration to integrate Marelli's innovative headlamp design with Hesai's next-generation lidar technology.

Marelli and Hesai showcase lidar-integrated headlamps for enhanced automotive safety

This unique integration seamlessly blends Hesai's new ATX lidar into Marelli's premium automotive lighting solution providing optimal object detection and enhancing overall vehicle safety, without impacting vehicle aesthetics or aerodynamics, at affordable costs. The ATX lidar is a compact and highly customizable long-range sensor specifically designed for automotive applications. Compared to the previous generation product, the new ATX has achieved a significant volume reduction of nearly 60%, which makes it much easier to integrate into the headlamp.

"Co-creating innovative solutions with our customers or partners is at the core of Marelli's approach to driving the future of mobility. This collaboration with Hesai exemplifies our design-led innovation model perfectly" said David Fan, EVP and President China, Marelli.

"By combining our expertise in headlamp design with Hesai's industry-leading lidar safety technology, we have co-created a truly integrated solution that elevates safety, style and simplifies option management for future vehicles" stated Peter Cao, Head of Marelli Automotive Lighting & Sensing business in APAC.

"The collaboration between Hesai and Marelli signifies a major step forward in the development and adoption of lidar technology for the automotive industry," said David Li, Co-founder, and CEO of Hesai. "This groundbreaking headlamp-lidar integration paves the way for automotive OEMs to improve vehicle safety in a wide range of models by adding powerful lidar technology without sacrificing vehicle design and for a safer future where intelligent driving systems can be offered as part of nearly any vehicle."

Marelli's innovative headlamp design with Hesai lidar integration offers several key advantages:

Enhanced Safety: The precise positioning of the lidar within the headlamp ensures optimal coverage of the road and surrounding environment, enabling superior object detection and ranging for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functionalities. Marelli's new headlamp design is offered in two customized options to meet the diverse preferences of customers, accommodating both cost-effective and luxury car models.

Seamless Integration: The compact design of the ATX lidar allows for effortless integration within the headlamp unit, maintaining the vehicle's sleek aesthetics and aerodynamic profile while also saving on material costs.

Improved Performance: The placement of the lidar within the headlamp provides a natural solution for keeping the sensor clean during operation, maximizing sensor performance in all weather conditions. Marelli's new headlamp design both protects the lidar sensor and makes it easier to keep the lidar sensor clean which helps ensure the lidar is in optimal working order to support intelligent driving functions.

In addition, the solution also ensures affordability and cost competitiveness.

Marelli will be hosting live demonstrations of the new headlamp concept with Hesai lidar integration at the 2024 Beijing Auto show, which runs April 25 - May 4.

About Marelli

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs. Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company has superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

SOURCE Hesai Technology