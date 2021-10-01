Marelli Wins 2021 Automotive News PACE Award

Marelli is the first supplier to develop and commercialize a fuel injector capable of reaching a 1,000-bar pressure level. Very high-pressure gasoline direct injection (GDI) can enable high efficiency and clean combustion while overcoming standard GDI drawbacks such as knocking and soot. Marelli created a complete system around the injector, to include a pump, fuel rail and an electronic control unit (ECU) with software.

As the path toward Euro 7 and equivalent worldwide pollutant legislations create stricter CO 2 norms, automotive manufacturers are focused on finding new solutions to achieve higher efficiencies and lower emissions from the internal combustion engine. A high compression ratio and unconventional combustion systems are key focus areas. Marelli's innovative GDI system has made the creation of a spark plug-controlled compression ignition engine possible, a revolutionary concept that the vehicle industry has been trying to master for more than two decades.

"We are honored to be named a 2021 PACE award winner for our very high-pressure GDI fuel system," said Martin Moissl, Executive Vice President and CEO Powertrain at Marelli. "With this technology, we are upholding our mission to transform the future of mobility to create a safer, greener and better-connected world."

The 27th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,266 billion JPY (10.4 billion EUR) in 2020.

