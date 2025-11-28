Marex Group Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Marex Group plc - MRX

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 8, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marex Group plc ("Marex" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: MRX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Marex and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research reported numerous allegations about the Company including, among other things, that it "has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure" and that it has "numerous multi-million-dollar discrepancies in intercompany receivables and loans across Marex's sprawling network of 56+ entities." The report further identified "a $17 million receivable created out of thin air, a subsidiary whose reported profit was inflated by 150% in group filings before being liquidated, and an asset valued at $14.9 million that was sold to Robinhood for just $2.5 million weeks later, with no reported loss" and that the Company concealed nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives exposure through a Luxembourg fund it both controls and trades with, and that it is using the fund to generate non-cash trading profits and inflate operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

On this news, the price of Marex's shares fell $2.33, or 6.2%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Narayanan v. Marex Group PLC, et al., No. 25-cv-08393.

