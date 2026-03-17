Marga.ai Launches the Digital Version of World-Renowned Longevity Expert Dr. Rustamova

Her knowledge, voice, and methodology are now available 24/7, in 70 languages, to anyone, anywhere

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marga.ai, the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom, announced that Dr. Shahnoz Rustamova, physician, surgeon, and humanitarian, one of the world's leading longevity experts, has joined its growing collective of Digital Masters. Dr. Rustamova selected Marga.ai as her official AI platform to make her knowledge, methodology, and authentic voice accessible to patients and individuals worldwide, at any time.

Dr. Rustamova's framework is distinguished by its integrative scientific approach to human health and longevity. Her methodology connects nuclear DNA, mitochondrial DNA, and microbiome DNA, examining how these systems interact dynamically.

Beyond physiology, her work integrates physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions, explaining spirituality on a scientific level and bridging disciplines traditionally separated in conventional medicine.

She views DNA not only as a biological blueprint but also as a record of inherited patterns and predispositions—what she describes metaphorically as "karma encoded in DNA." This synthesis of genomics, physiology, and scientifically grounded spirituality is a defining characteristic of her work.

Marga.ai is the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom. built on AI technology that integrates four distinct human dimensions: wisdom and knowledge, personality, memory, and imagination. The platform is based on mathematical models developed by Professor Ronald Coifman, operates within a fully secure and encrypted environment, and delivers an advisory experience designed to mirror human cognition closely.

Marga enables individuals, families, and leaders to preserve not just knowledge, but judgment, values, and presence using memory and imagination, and creating a living digital legacy that can guide future generations.

Unlike conventional AI applications, Marga.ai is designed to provide responses rooted in real human knowledge, supported by a Zero Hallucinations mechanism, eliminating AI "guesswork" caused by missing information. Its embedded human imagination component enables the system to address even new questions while remaining faithful to the human source.

"At Marga, we're addressing a question at the center of the AI revolution: what happens when artificial intelligence stops guessing and starts carrying authentic human wisdom?" said Mark Gazit, CEO and Co-Founder of Marga.ai. "In a world where every AI startup promises 'smart agents,' we are taking a different and compelling direction: creating a new asset class - human wisdom, captured and scaled as a trusted digital foundation."

Dr. Rustamova added: "For years, I have touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients. Through Marga.ai, I can now reach millions. The platform allows anyone, anywhere, to consult with me, in my own voice and with complete authenticity."

About Dr. Shahnoz Rustamova

At the peak of her medical career, Dr. Rustamova developed a severe autoimmune condition that led to endocrine disruption, chronic inflammation, and loss of mobility. After exhausting conventional medical approaches, she embarked on a global journey of study across Tibet, India, Nepal, South America, and the Middle East. She integrated this knowledge with genomics, biochemistry, and physiology to create a holistic framework for human health.

Today, more than 18 years of medication-free, she impacts hundreds of thousands of people worldwide through her clinical, educational, and humanitarian work.

About Marga.ai

Marga AI is the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom.

While most AI companies generate intelligence, Marga preserves judgment. We partner exclusively with the world's most trusted thinkers, leaders, and teachers to replicate their voice, methodology, and decision-making with complete fidelity and zero hallucinations.

Each Marga AI mentor is built from proprietary IP, verified by the master themselves, and legally exclusive to our platform. The result is a new asset class: living, scalable human wisdom that can be accessed globally across consumer, enterprise, and legacy use cases.

Marga is not an LLM wrapper, a digital twin, or a chatbot. It is infrastructure built for high-trust domains, leadership, mental health, education, and long-term decision-making, where accuracy, ethics, and authenticity are non-negotiable.

As AI accelerates, human wisdom becomes the scarcest resource. Marga is capturing it, before it's diluted, lost, or hallucinated away.

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