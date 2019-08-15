Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center Selects Ikonopedia for Structured Breast Reporting and Risk Assessment

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today that Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center of Germantown, TN has selected the company's structured breast reporting and risk assessment tools to help improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations.

With 12 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, West Cancer Center is the region's comprehensive leader in adult cancer care and research, delivering a complete continuum of care to more than 43,000 patients each year. Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center provides a full suite of extensive services for the management of breast health from screening and wellness to diagnostic and treatments and is accredited by the Federal Drug Administration, American College of Radiology, and the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

"We selected Ikonopedia after an extensive evaluation of our existing structured reporting tools and our need to upgrade our capabilities to support the growth of the practice by allowing us to improve our efficiency, to see more patients, and deliver high quality reports to our referring physicians," said Patricia Turner, MD, Breast Radiologist, Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center. "I had seen Ikonopedia's innovative reporting tools at my previous facility and am pleased to be able to adopt them here to help provide the highest quality care to our patients."

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features. To expand access to quality breast health care, Ikonopedia recently introduced an integrated risk assessment tool – now available in any language. Ikonopedia also provides users with the only web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool. Risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

"Ikonopedia continues to experience accelerated adoption at prominent health systems, nationally known cancer centers and major academic medical centers throughout the U.S. We are proud to work with Dr Turner and the Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center to deliver robust breast imaging tools that streamline and improve the accuracy of reporting and ensure access to quality care for all women," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

SOURCE Ikonopedia

Related Links

http://www.ikonopedia.com

