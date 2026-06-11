MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA AND ZAC BROWN BAND LAUNCH ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME CRUISE GIVEAWAYS ON THE LOVE & FEAR TOUR

Four Lucky Fans Will Win a Cruise for Two Aboard the All-New Beachcomber — Featuring Same Boat by Zac Brown — for Every Tour Stop

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville at Sea and multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning group Zac Brown Band are bringing the ultimate fan moment to the road this summer. Beginning with the kickoff of Zac Brown Band's highly anticipated Love & Fear Tour, Margaritaville at Sea will give away* four cruises each night – one per selected fan — for every tour stop, offering concertgoers and a guest the chance to sail away aboard the all-new Beachcomber, Margaritaville at Sea's newest flagship resort at sea.

The giveaway is simple: fans will be asked to text a code displayed on the venue's side screens each night, giving fans an easy way to enter. Following each show, four winners will be drawn at random, and each will receive a cruise for two aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber, valid for select departures through September 30, 2027. The promotion runs across all 27 shows on the Love & Fear Tour, which spans July through November 2026.

"Our partnership with Zac Brown Band, from co-designing Same Boat to bringing their Love and Fear Tour to cities across the country, has been an incredible journey that's just getting started," said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "Now, we're giving fans just one more reason to get excited for the opening of Same Boat aboard Beachcomber."

At the heart of the partnership is Same Boat by Zac Brown – the marquee live-music venue aboard Beachcomber. Co-created with Zac Brown himself, Same Boat is the only artist-designed live music venue on a cruise ship – a one-of-a-kind space that blends southern soul with a signature island state of mind, inspired by Zac's life on the road and his lifelong passion for the sea. It is one of more than 15 brand-new experiences created exclusively for Beachcomber.

"We've always believed life's better when you're sharing it with people you love. That's what the Love & Fear Tour is all about. Bringing Same Boat to Beachcomber with our friends at Margaritaville at Sea is just another way to keep that feeling alive. We can't wait for our fans to climb aboard, make new friends, and enjoy the ride," says Zac Brown.

The Love & Fear Tour marks one of ZBB's most ambitious runs to date, hitting 27 markets across the country from July through November. Tickets are on sale now at zacbrownband.com. For a full list of tour dates and venues, visit zacbrownband.com

Winners will receive a certificate redeemable for an interior guaranteed stateroom for two aboard Margaritaville at Sea's Beachcomber, valid for any departure through September 30, 2027 (blackout dates apply). Taxes, fees, port expenses, and other onboard charges, booking fees as well as transportation to the port of departure are not included. Must be 21 or older to make a reservation. Stateroom upgrades are available for purchase. No purchase necessary to enter.

* NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 05:00:00 PM ET on 07/17/26; ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 11/21/26. Total ARV of all prizes per Entry Period: $4,800. Odds of winning will depend on the number of entries received for each Entry Period. For full Official Rules, Entry Periods and how to enter without attending a Concert, visit https://www.margaritavilleatsea.com/zbb-giveaway-terms-and-conditions. Sponsor: Margaritaville at Sea, 420 S. Orange Avenue, Suite 250, Orlando, FL 32801.

About Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line

Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville's iconic hospitality to the open ocean, delivering one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experiences inspired by the laid-back lifestyle of its namesake. With three distinct ships and an expanding lineup of itineraries, Margaritaville at Sea offers something for every kind of traveler. The Paradise provides quick and easy 3- to 5-night getaways from Palm Beach to The Bahamas and Key West, while the Islander departs from Port Tampa Bay on 4- to 7-night adventures to Mexico and the Western Caribbean. Beginning in 2027, guests can set sail aboard the all-new Beachcomber, the line's newest flagship vessel, offering 4- to 8-night itineraries from PortMiami to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Onboard, guests can relax in comfort across a range of fully immersive suites and staterooms inspired by the sea, sand, and sun. Each ship features a wide array of inclusive and specialty dining options with chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine; uniquely themed bars and lounges with non-stop live entertainment; a kids' club and arcade; the Margaritaville Casino; the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon; multiple pools and hot tubs; and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun. Sail away to an island state of mind at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

About Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning Southern rock group led by frontman Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, the band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, they've won three GRAMMY® Awards (including Best New Artist in 2010), sold more than 30+ million singles and 11+ million albums, amassed over 11+ billion catalog streams, and achieved 16 #1 radio singles - becoming only the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Renowned for their electrifying live performances and musicianship that transcends genres, Zac Brown Band has headlined nine North American tours and holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Boston's historic Fenway Park, where they were inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. In December 2025 and January 2026, the band unveiled their Love & Fear limited engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas- an immersive visual and sonic experience that reimagines their greatest hits and new music through cutting-edge production. Making history as the first country band to perform at the iconic venue, the residency coincided with their eighth studio album Love & Fear, a powerful 13-track collection exploring the emotional dualities that shape the human experience. Featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, and Marcus King, the album spotlights the band's signature blend of soulful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and cross-genre innovation. With Love & Fear, Zac Brown Band continues to push the boundaries of modern country music, reaffirming their place as one of the most compelling and versatile live acts of their generation.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

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SOURCE Margaritaville at Sea