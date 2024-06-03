Margaritaville at Sea Islander Launches with Power Knot Food Waste Biodigesters

FREMONT, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today the successful deployment of multiple units of the LFC biodigester aboard cruise ship Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander is a Spirit-class cruise ship known for its vibrant atmosphere and top-notch amenities. The ship provides a unique blend of relaxation and adventure, featuring multiple dining options, entertainment venues, and luxurious accommodations. As part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander has recently implemented cutting-edge waste management solutions to minimize its ecological footprint.

The LFC biodigester is a food waste biodigester that uses natural aerobic digestion to break down food waste into water, mitigating the need for traditional disposal methods and contributing to a substantial reduction in both cost and environmental impact. The biodigester units are strategically placed in key areas of the ship such as a galley or garbage room where food waste is processed or handled to improve operations. With nine different sizes available, accommodating the digestion of 10 kg (20 lb) to 6000 kg (13200 lb) of food waste per day, the LFC biodigester provides a versatile and effective approach to waste reduction.

"The deployment of the LFC biodigesters aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander marks a significant step forward in our mission to protect the oceans. By converting food waste into water through natural aerobic digestion, our biodigesters drastically reduce the volume of waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or be disposed of at sea," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "This not only helps in lowering operational costs but also ensures that cruise ships like the Margaritaville at Sea Islander can operate more sustainably, preserving the Ocean for future generations."

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC