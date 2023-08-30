Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana named the Dominican Republic's Leading Resort for 2023 at World Travel Awards

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana proudly announces that they have received the prestigious honor of being named the Dominican Republic's Leading Resort for 2023 by the esteemed World Travel Awards. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the World Travel Awards™ are widely acknowledged as the most renowned and comprehensive awards program in the global travel and tourism industry.

"We are honored and humbled by this incredible recognition," said Daniel Cazarin, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana. "Our sincere gratitude goes out to our team members and industry partners, whose unwavering support and best-in-class service has made this accomplishment possible. We look forward to continuing to provide unforgettable experiences at Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana."

World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. These peer-voted accolades promote and develop the global travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring its practitioners to continually raise the standards of their product and service offerings.

Situated on the picturesque beaches of Playa Juanillo, Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana is an all-inclusive destination featuring 516 rooms and 228 unique suites across 13 different room categories, including 40 ultra-luxe villas, world-class food and beverage concepts, the Caribbean's first LandShark brewery, state-of-the-art St. Somewhere Spa, unmatched seasonal programming, and always on entertainment. Located in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, guests can access yacht sailings at the nearby Cap Cana Marina, tee times at the Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club, and thrilling island adventures at Scape Park. Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana seamlessly blends luxurious amenities, supreme accommodations, and a captivating, laid-back atmosphere, delivering exceptional island indulgence.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana
Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana is an all-inclusive destination featuring 516 rooms and 228 unique suites across 13 different room categories, including 40 ultra-luxe villas, world-class food and beverage concepts, the Caribbean's first LandShark brewery, state-of-the-art St. Somewhere Spa, unmatched seasonal programming, and always on entertainment that keeps the island vibes going strong. Check-in to check out and let the sea breeze sweep your cares away with family-friendly and adult-only accommodations and unpretentious, personalized service. You can follow Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana on Instagram or visit the website for more details.

