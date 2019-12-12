Margaritaville Hotel Nashville Celebrates Opening in the Heart of Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Hotel Nashville , the newest addition to the Margaritaville portfolio, brings an entirely unique lodging concept to the destination with a "no worries" casual luxury atmosphere. Developed by Safe Harbor Development LLC and managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts , the 12-story hotel features 166 guestrooms, as well as 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham suites, and is centrally located a half block south of the Music City Center, near Broadway. Amenities include a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area with an outdoor pool, sundeck, fire pits and live entertainment; a 24-hour fitness center; and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts – FINS Bar and JWB Grill.

(PRNewsfoto/Margaritaville)

"We're thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can revel in the excitement of Nashville while simultaneously enjoying the Margaritaville state of mind," said Jeff Webb, general manager of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville. "It's a wonderful feeling to be able to welcome guests to the first urban destination Margaritaville hotel."

Situated in Nashville's bustling South of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Music City Center, Honky Tonk Highway and more. Drawing from Nashville's vibrant cultural and entertainment scene and inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville offers an elevated design with a laid-back metropolitan attitude. Crisp white bedding and teak finishing create a sense of escapism within each guest room, while playful colors and tasteful tropical decor add to the island setting among the restaurants and bars. In addition to FINS Bar, JWB Grill, and with music and entertainment at its core, the hotel also includes nearly 11,000 sq. ft square feet of indoor and outdoor customizable space, setting the stage for corporate group events, weddings and celebrations in downtown Nashville. The 52 vacation club suites offer owners plenty of space to kick back and relax, with mini kitchens and separate living and dining areas in the apartment-style suites.

The property is now home to Radio Margaritaville's Nashville studio, heard worldwide on SiriusXM Channel 24. Live broadcasts, special guests and a mix of Jimmy Buffett, island, rock, reggae and country will hit the airwaves from a new state-of-the-art studio in the lobby, bringing the sounds of the tropics to Nashville. SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to Radio Margaritaville channel 24 on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

"We are excited to partner with Margaritaville and Davidson Hotels & Resorts to introduce Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, destined to be a destination of its own in the thriving city of Nashville," said Darby Campbell, owner and president of Safe Harbor Development LLC, and lead investor on the project. "We're proud that this property manages to convey a vibrant yet laid back attitude and there are no better partners than Davidson and Margaritaville to bring this hotel to life."

For more information about Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, please visit https://www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com/ . Images of the property can be found here.

About Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

Centrally located a half block south of the Music City Center, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville brings an entirely unique concept to the area with a "no worries" tropical atmosphere that is experienced immediately upon arrival. Developed by Safe Harbor Development LLC, and managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, the 12-story hotel features 166 guestrooms, as well as 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham timeshare units. Guests can also find a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area with a pool, sundeck, fire pits and live entertainment; a 24-hour fitness center; and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts – FINS Bar and JWB Grill. For more information on Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, follow @margaritavillehotelnashville or visit www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com .

Media Contact:

J Public Relations

619-255-7069 | 212-924-3600

margaritaville@jpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Margaritaville

Related Links

http://www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com

