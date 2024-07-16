Margaritaville Ranks #1 in Guest Satisfaction in J.D. Power Study For Second Year in a Row

Recognition in Upper Upscale category builds on the global lifestyle brand's dedication to quality guest service

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts is celebrating back-to-back wins. The global lifestyle brand ranks first, for the second year in a row, among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands, according to the J.D. Power 2024 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study. Margaritaville ranked highest in Staff Service, Hotel Facility, Guest Room, and Communications & Connectivity - earning the brand the top spot.

"The entire team at Margaritaville is honored and excited to be named number one by J.D. Power in this category once again," said Dan Leonard, President of Margaritaville Hospitality. "We are incredibly committed to providing our guests the absolute best experiences when they stay with us. This recognition is a testament to the team's dedication, attention to excellence, and commitment to delivering fun and escapism."

With a variety of offerings in its portfolio, Margaritaville is a state of mind with over 40 lodging locations around the world - where guest service and experience is paramount. The brand features full-service hotels and resorts, boutique hotels, all-inclusive resorts, branded real estate, RV destinations, gaming properties, and a cruise line. With restaurants, a podcast, SiriusXM radio station, and consumer lifestyle products, the Margaritaville brand exists wherever relaxation meets fun.

The annual study analyzes 39,468 guest responses to survey questions and benchmarks 103 hospitality companies across 9 market segments to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. For more information on the J.D. Power 2024 North America Guest Satisfaction Study, visit www.jdpower.com/resource/jd-power-north-america-hotel-guest-satisfaction-index-study . To learn more about Margaritaville, visit www.margaritaville.com .

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill. Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour by Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville's properties includes the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville and Margaritaville at Sea, which recently debuted a second ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, a podcast, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com .

