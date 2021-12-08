PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville announces Margaritaville at Sea, an offshore resort experience. The first cruise ship, Margaritaville Paradise, will offer the fun, escapism, and state of mind synonymous with the global lifestyle brand.

"To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake," said singer, songwriter and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett.

Margaritaville Sets Sail with Margaritaville at Sea

Departing on her first passenger sailing on April 30 from the Port of Palm Beach Florida to Grand Bahama Island, Margaritaville Paradise will include 10 passenger decks and 658 cabins in various stateroom categories. Following a multi-million investment and refurbishment, the ship's cabins and common spaces will feature Margaritaville's signature casual-luxe design with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the surrounding sea, sand, and sky.

"Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville," said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. "From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we're able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise."

Margaritaville Paradise, formerly Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's flagship vessel, Grand Classica, will feature gourmet food and beverage options, including JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola's Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Additionally, the ship will offer onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more. The ship was built at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard and entered service as a pioneer ship. She has opened many new markets and frontiers during her lifetime, so it is fitting that Margaritaville Paradise will again be a pioneer for Margaritaville at Sea.

"We're excited about this new partnership as we launch Margaritaville at Sea out of the Port of Palm Beach. We are incredibly proud of what we've built at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and are appreciative of our loyal customers and trade partners who have stood by us through so much. We're excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea. The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers," added Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "Margaritaville at Sea will provide guests with Margaritaville's authentic culture, entertainment, and food en route to a beautiful destination in Grand Bahama Island. The experience will be complemented by an unmatched, personalized approach to guest service from start to finish via valet service and exclusive cruise terminals for smoother embarkation and disembarkation. It's the perfect partnership in paradise."

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is a floating island vacation at sea that brings together the brand's iconic hospitality and resort experiences with the ability to escape and see the world. The inaugural ship, Margaritaville Paradise, features 658 casual-luxe cabins with nautical details and colors influenced by the sea, sand, and sky. Amenities include several dining venues, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, and more. In addition to Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville features over 25 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, RV resorts, and over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products. To learn about Margaritaville at Sea, visit margaritavilleatsea.com.

