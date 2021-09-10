Margaritaville® St. Somewhere™ Punta Coco, Holbox Island Now Accepting Bookings

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts , the award-winning portfolio of luxury resort properties across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe, and Margaritaville , the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, announced today that bookings are now live for Margaritaville® St. Somewhere™ Punta Coco, Holbox Island by Karisma. Set to debut in fall 2021, this fresh, elevated property will be the first in Margaritaville's new boutique hotel collection, St. Somewhere.

"The unspoiled surroundings of Isla Holbox's white sand shores and crystal-clear turquoise waters served as the inspiration for every aspect of the property, from the open-air concept to the yacht-inspired decor," said Mario Mathieu, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Design and Construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "By bringing together Margaritaville's laid-back luxury with Karisma Hotels & Resorts' exceptional service, each moment of our guest experience will be infused with warm hospitality and local culture."

An Unspoiled Island Paradise

Nestled in Isla Holbox, a budding yet remote island northwest of Cancun and just across the water from the port of Chiquilá in Mexico's captivating Yucatan Peninsula, Margaritaville St. Somewhere is a seaside escape in a relaxed, intimate setting. Guests will be able to truly immerse themselves in the area's rich natural offerings, with access to the nearby Yum Balam Biosphere Reserve, home to a tranquil lagoon filled with diverse breeds of birds.

The property's open-air design concept will showcase a boho-chic style that encompasses neutral tones and weaves in the area's natural beauty. Nestled over mangrove gardens, the resort will feature winding wooden bridges elevated six feet above the ground offering mesmerizing views of the destination's lush flora and over 3,000 feet of pristine beach.

Suites by the Sea

The resort's 39 suites, all accessible from the first floor, will showcase colors and accents inspired by the sea and the greenery that surrounds the property, like whitewashed furniture, natural parota wood tables created by expert craftsmen, and more. With seven luxurious suite types to choose from, including options for plunge pools or direct access to the main pool and swim-up bar, in-room refreshment centers, and sparkling water views, Margaritaville St. Somewhere invites guests to enjoy life by the sea.

Fresh Culinary Delights

Served across two distinct open-air restaurants and one bar, Margaritaville St. Somewhere's expertly-crafted cocktails and culinary offerings will treat guests to a gourmet experience inspired by the sun-kissed paradise setting. Visitors can enjoy an eclectic, shared plates menu featuring fresh seafood, ceviches, and spear caught fish at The Sand Bar & Pan American Grill, set on the stunning white sand beach of Punta Coco. Those looking to try more traditional dishes from the peninsula can choose to indulge at The Harbour House Peninsular Cuisine & Wood Stove Bar, which will also serve up popular comfort foods, such as pizza and bruschetta. Connected to the resort's sprawling main pool, the Lone Palm swim-up bar will be the spot for guests to enjoy refreshing in-pool or poolside beverages with a wide selection of fresh tropical concoctions and top-shelf libations.

Expansive Entertainment and Daily Activities

Beyond the resort's high-end accommodations and delectable dining offerings, Margaritaville St. Somewhere will feature a robust slate of activities. Guests can take part in off-site deep-sea fishing, bird watching trips, seasonal whale-shark swimming, or opt for a relaxed itinerary of swimming, cooking classes, and games on property.

Locally-based ownership and development group, Desarrollos Hacienda Puerta Azul, well-known for creating unforgettable personalized experiences, will help bring this island state of mind to life.

Book Now

Exclusive pre-opening rates start at $495 per night and can be booked now through December 31, 2021 for reservations through June 30, 2022. For more information, or to book an escape, guests can visit online or contact their local travel advisor.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™ , which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements .

