Margaritaville to Honor 15 Educators with 5-Night Trip Giveaways

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers have reinvented their classrooms in all kinds of ways this year and continue to be an integral part of keeping communities moving. Margaritaville believes it is time to pay it forward. The global lifestyle brand is celebrating all educators, from teachers to school counselors, who have helped families navigate a difficult year with their first ever "Educators: Our Everyday Heroes" Giveaway. From May 3 to June 24, 15 nominated educators, plus one grand prize winner, from around the U.S. will win an escape to a Margaritaville destination.

Anyone with an excellent educator in their life is eligible to nominate him or her for a chance to win a much-needed vacation. All submissions must be made through www.margaritaville.com/educators and nominations must include a photo of the educator or the person submitting the nomination along with a caption as to why their favorite teacher, counselor and/or administrator deserves a trip full of fun and relaxation. Winners will be selected based on a range of criteria including earned votes and sharing activity as well as insights from Margaritaville's selection committee on originality and overall story.

One grand prize winner will receive the ultimate escape to the brand-new Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau in the Bahamas. The island getaway destination features white-sand beaches, sunshine, laid-back, tropical accommodations, spectacular food, fun activities, and more frozen cocktails than one could imagine. Valued at over $25K, the winner and their group will win a 7-night retreat to the beach resort, accommodations in the coveted 2-bedroom Jimmy Buffett Suite, dinner at JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, luxurious spa treatments, and more.

Other participating destinations include Margaritaville Beach Resort Playa Flamingo Costa Rica, Margaritaville Resort Times Square, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancún, Margaritaville Beach Hotel Jacksonville Beach, and many more. In addition to a $1,000 travel voucher for the group, the winners and their guests will be treated to daily breakfast (or a comparable resort credit) and other amenities.

Winners will be announced by July 1 and deserving educators may plan their trip at any time until the end of December 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.margaritaville.com/educators.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

To learn about Margaritaville's commitment to health, safety and sanitation, please visit us online: https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment.

