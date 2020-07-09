Margaritaville Welcomes New Hotel Collection: Compass by Margaritaville

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15 the first Compass by Margaritaville, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, will open as the newest addition to the brand's expanding portfolio of concepts, offering guests a fresh way to relax, rejuvenate and escape the everyday, in a more intimate hotel setting.

Developed by Floridays Development Company and managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound is situated on a 220-acre private island community. The first-of-its-kind hotel combines the brand's signature casual luxury with convenience and comfort on Florida's Gulf Coast.

"As a global lifestyle brand, it's of utmost importance to our team that we're constantly innovating to meet the everchanging needs of our guests," shared Rick Cunningham, Vice President of Hotel Development at Margaritaville Hospitality Group. "Compass by Margaritaville not only provides comfort and convenience in a more boutique format, but it also offers an ideal design concept for new builds, adaptive reuse and conversion projects. This allows us to diversify our portfolio and bring our core values of fun and escapism to consumers in smaller leisure markets, vibrant downtown hubs and college towns."

Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, offers travelers six-stories of 123 rooms including ten suites, all with water views, and amenities standard to the branded concept such as modern design, Margaritaville bedding, oversized bathrooms with rainfall showers and smart TVs, complimentary daily breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, a Living Lounge where guests can pursue a selection of books, board games, cards, and other table games, a Welcome Cabana stocked with snacks throughout the day, and Margaritaville's signature Provisions grab-and-go retail store.

The property also highlights the Compass concept's standard meeting and fitness rooms, both of which overlook the marina, an amenity unique to Anna Maria Sound. Guests will enjoy water views from every room, with balconies overlooking the sound, a spacious back deck with stunning sights of the marina, an outdoor pool and daily cocktail hour. Visitors can get a taste of the island's local cuisines at onsite Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar and the Compass Bar and Chill near the outdoor pool.

"The team at Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound could not be more thrilled to open our doors to guests from this lively community and beyond," shared France Langan, General Manager at Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound. "Our 90+ team members from the local area are certain this highly-anticipated, new Margaritaville concept will quickly become an island staple thanks to the no worries oasis we've carefully curated."

For more information about Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, please visit www.compasshotel.com/AnnaMariaSound. Images and video of the property can be found here: https://finnpartners.box.com/s/vbj7u8ocgrgp6y8v5nv8cx9eh11o13vb.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Compass by Margaritaville

Compass by Margaritaville is the newest addition to the global lifestyle brand's growing collection of concepts, where casual luxury, comfort and convenience all meet. Compass offers a fresh way for guests to relax, rejuvenate and escape the everyday, with an ideal design concept for new builds, adaptive reuse and conversion projects in smaller leisure markets, vibrant downtown hubs and college towns.

Compass by Margaritaville's first property, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, launched in Q2 of 2020 and is situated on a 220-acre private island community in Florida. Future Compass properties are under development in Beaufort, North Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information on Compass by Margaritaville, visit www.compasshotel.com and follow Compass by Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To learn about Margaritaville's commitment to health, safety and sanitation, please visit us online: https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment.

For more information on Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, visit www.compasshotel.com/AnnaMariaSound and follow Compass by Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

