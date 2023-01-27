Margex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange adds Telegram's Toncoin to the list of supported assets

Margex users can now deposit TON and use it as collateral to trade all available pairs on the platform

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is proud to announce that it is among the first exchanges to offer Telegram's TON coin to its users. The addition of TON coin to the platform's list of available options will provide users with more opportunities to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of different market trends, settling all trading outcomes in TON.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first exchanges to offer TON coin to our users," said Margex's CFO. "Telegram's TON coin is expected to have high demand, and we are pleased to be able to offer it to our users as a new option for trading and managing digital assets."

The Open Network's TON coin, which is built on a decentralized layer 1 blockchain network, has been in development for several years and is expected to have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market. TON also serves as Telegram's native currency. The coin's addition to the Margex platform will allow users to access it alongside other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Margex is committed to providing its users with a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform for managing their digital assets. The exchange's advanced security measures and 24/7 customer support team ensure that users can trade with confidence.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange, established in 2019, providing its users with a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform offering robust trading instruments, with up to 100x leverage on 30+ crypto trading pairs in the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, and now Toncoin. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

