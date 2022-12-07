Margex Announces All-New Crypto Trading Pairs: MATIC, BNB, MANA, & More

Margex has added a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies to its already massive list of trading pairs. New crypto trading pairs include: Binance Coin, Polygon, Chainlink, APTOS, Cosmos, and more

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, the fastest-growing digital asset trading and investment platform providing access to an innovative trading infrastructure worldwide, has announced new cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Margex Debuts New Cryptocurrency Trading Pairs

Margex has added a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies to its already massive list of trading pairs. New crypto trading pairs include:

Binance Coin (BNB) – leverage up to 100

Decentraland (MANA) – leverage up to 50

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – leverage up to 50

Polygon (MATIC) – leverage up to 50

Chainlink (LINK) – leverage up to 50

APTOS (APT) – leverage up to 50

Polkadot (DOT) – leverage up to 50

Monero (XMR) – leverage up to 25

SushiSwap (SUSHI) – leverage up to 25

Margex users get access to more diversity in their trading portfolio and additional opportunities to trade with long and short positions.

All cryptocurrency trading activity is protected by proprietary MP Shield technology, providing unparalleled protection from wicks due to sudden and extreme volatility.

Make The Most Of The Margex Trading Platform

The new and existing cryptocurrency trading pairs are available to use in combination with the Margex-exclusive trade while staking feature.

Crypto staking rewards users with up to an honest, up to 13% APY. The staking balance can be utilized as collateral to trade with up to 100x leverage for combined income.

Margex also recently released an all-new cryptocurrency alert app, which enables users of the platform to set up custom price alerts on all supported cryptocurrencies.

Alerts can be customized to trigger when price, market cap, and more penetrates a specific level, allowing traders to react quickly whenever there is an opportunity.

Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, was established in 2019 to develop a world-class crypto futures trading platform offering the most robust trading solutions, with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and other popular digital assets. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

For more information on Margex, please visit margex.com.

