Margex Announces Exclusive Trade While Staking Product

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a digital asset trading and investment platform that provides access to cutting-edge trading infrastructure worldwide, has announced an all-new crypto staking feature offering 9.8% APY on Stable coins and the exclusive ability to use staked assets as collateral for margin trading.

Margex Trading Platform Debuts Trade While Staking & Crypto Staking Features

The Margex trading platform has introduced a revolutionary new crypto staking feature, offering one of the highest yields in the industry, with no lockup period or fixed-term staking.

The innovative new feature allows all users to trade using staked balances to generate profits from staking and trading simultaneously.

Daily payouts in staking rewards are automatically added to the staking balance. Staking pools are limited in aggregate. However, there are no limits for individuals, and there are never any limits on withdrawals while staking.

Combined with leveraged margin trading, the all-new Margex crypto staking solution is one of the most profitable tools in the cryptocurrency market.

Earn Honest, Up To 9.8% APY on Stable coins For Maximum Market Yields With New Margex Staking

The all-new trade while staking feature allows users to earn fixed income from staking and potential profits from trading with up to 100x leverage using the staked balance as collateral. Users can stake USDT, USDC, ETH, BTC, and many other top cryptocurrencies to access the highest yields in the crypto market through a convenient and hassle-free gateway to DeFi.

Simply deposit, click, and start earning. Rates are subject to changes in market conditions and vary across assets from 5.5% APY on Bitcoin to 9.8% APY on Stable coins. Unlike competitors, Margex crypto staking rates are not promotional and can be accessed anytime.

The new crypto staking feature and all transactions are protected by the proprietary Margex MP Shield system. Margex safety innovations make it the best exchange for UX design and security.

The trade while staking feature is now available exclusively at Margex.

Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, was established in 2019 to develop a world-class trading platform offering the most robust trading solutions, with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and other popular digital assets. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

For more information on Margex, please visit margex.com.

Follow Margex on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, or join the Margex team.

