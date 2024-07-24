Margex Includes Toncoin Deposit and Withdrawal on Its Platform

Margex adds TON deposits

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to announce Toncoin (TON) deposit and withdrawal.

Toncoin (TON), initially developed by Telegram founders, is a decentralized network that aims to revolutionize user interaction with blockchain technologies. Its design as a super-server helps it handle millions of transactions per second.

Toncoin's (TON) integration with Telegram enables seamless transactions, boosts usability experience, and opens the widespread adoption of Telegram-based tap-to-earn games like Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop.

Margex's inclusion of Toncoin (TON) to a list of its instant deposit and withdrawal options will improve usability and provide more options for its users to carry out transactions within the shortest time.

Margex Extends $5,000,000 Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Airdrop Campaign for Users

Due to high user demands, Margex is also happy to extend its Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop campaign to July 28, 12:00 UTC, 2024. This will allow more high-volume users to participate and stand a chance to earn up to $5,000 Hamster Kombat (HMSTR).

Terms & Condition Of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Airdrop Claim:

Sign in on Margex or Login for existing users;

Trade actively on Margex with high volume up to July 28, 12:00 UTC 2024;

Claim Hamster Kombat (HMSTR).

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

