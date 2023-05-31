Margex Introduces Automated Copy Trading, Revolutionizing the Crypto Trading Experience

Margex has unveiled Margex Copy Trading, allowing users to replicate the strategies of professional traders without making their own trading decisions.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of its automated Margex Copy Trading. This innovative product aims to empower users by allowing them to copy strategies of professional traders, without the need for making their own trading decisions.

Margex Copy Trading is designed to make trading simpler and more profitable for everyone, from experienced traders to beginners. Any user can simply earn profits by replicating the trades of experienced traders, while experienced traders can earn additional income by allowing others to copy their successful strategies.

How Does Margex Copy Trading Distinguish Itself from Other Platforms?

Margex Copy Trading is a powerful tool that allows you to benefit from professional traders' strategies without prior experience. You can earn profits by copying their successful trades, matching their Return on Equity (ROE).

Margex doesn't charge success fees, ensuring all profits belong to you. With a minimum investment of $10, it's ideal for beginners to gradually increase earnings and explore more complex strategies.

Exclusive Margex Copy Trading App Finally Available After Long Wait

One of the standout features of Margex Copy Trading is the dedicated copy trading application. The app is designed to be simple and user-friendly, making it easy to manage your portfolio and track your performance. You can choose the percentage of your portfolio to invest in each trade and monitor your profits in real-time. Additionally, you can withdraw profits daily, giving you greater flexibility and control over your investments.

Feel welcome to experience our application by downloading it now from both the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange, established in 2019, providing its users with a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform offering robust trading instruments, with up to 100x leverage on 30+ crypto trading pairs in the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, and now Toncoin. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

