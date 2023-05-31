Margex Introduces Automated Copy Trading, Revolutionizing the Crypto Trading Experience

News provided by

Margex

31 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

Margex has unveiled Margex Copy Trading, allowing users to replicate the strategies of professional traders without making their own trading decisions.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of its automated Margex Copy Trading. This innovative product aims to empower users by allowing them to copy strategies of professional traders, without the need for making their own trading decisions.

Continue Reading
Margex
Margex

Margex Copy Trading is designed to make trading simpler and more profitable for everyone, from experienced traders to beginners. Any user can simply earn profits by replicating the trades of experienced traders, while experienced traders can earn additional income by allowing others to copy their successful strategies.

How Does Margex Copy Trading Distinguish Itself from Other Platforms?

Margex Copy Trading is a powerful tool that allows you to benefit from professional traders' strategies without prior experience. You can earn profits by copying their successful trades, matching their Return on Equity (ROE).

Margex doesn't charge success fees, ensuring all profits belong to you. With a minimum investment of $10, it's ideal for beginners to gradually increase earnings and explore more complex strategies.

Exclusive Margex Copy Trading App Finally Available After Long Wait

One of the standout features of Margex Copy Trading is the dedicated copy trading application. The app is designed to be simple and user-friendly, making it easy to manage your portfolio and track your performance. You can choose the percentage of your portfolio to invest in each trade and monitor your profits in real-time. Additionally, you can withdraw profits daily, giving you greater flexibility and control over your investments.

Feel welcome to experience our application by downloading it now from both the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange, established in 2019, providing its users with a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform offering robust trading instruments, with up to 100x leverage on 30+ crypto trading pairs in the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, and now Toncoin. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

Follow Margex on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and YouTube, or join the Margex team.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Margex

Also from this source

Margex Fully Supports Arbitrum Airdrop and Adds Arbitrum Deposits and Withdrawals to the Platform

Margex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange adds Telegram's Toncoin to the list of supported assets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.