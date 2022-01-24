Margex Introduces Round of Major Updates

DAI and Terra USD are also available for the DeFi community on Margex, allowing users to protect their trading profits in the volatile market.

Each new deposit method comes with a $100 bonus, which can be claimed for each coin separately, after opening a wallet and making a deposit in the relevant currency.

Collaterals and Setting Deal Outcome

Another feature of the latest update is the addition of cross-collaterals. This feature, unique to Margex, allows users to trade all available pairs with their preferred collateral without the need to own any of the underlying assets used in the trade - all in one account, without the need to swap assets

The cross-collaterals greatly improve risk exposure by allowing users to select any of the coins available on the platform to be used as margin while trading.

The list of new features also includes:

— Faster Trading Engine

Margex's trading engine has kept pace with the evolving industry, boasting 100,000 transactions per second.

— Add/Remove MarginUsers can minimize their risk by adding or removing margin of live trades.

— Adjustable Trading Terminal

After being nominated for the best-in-class user experience exchange, Margex has further improved the user interface of the exchange by adding an adjustable trading terminal.

— Multi-language interfaceand more..

Margex is the go-to cryptocurrency trading platform for thousands of traders who prefer having full control over their trades as well as transparency and security. Along with the premium user experience, the platform offers up to 100x leverage on all its trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS, Litecoin, and exclusively Yearn.finance.

