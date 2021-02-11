Margex Launches Globally and Announces $1,000,000 Bonus Giveaway Campaign Making Cryptocurrency Derivatives Trading More Accessible

100X scalable leverage for all of its trading pairs such as BTC, ETH, XRP, EOS, LTC, and YFI;

Combined liquidity of multiple liquidity aggregators, allowing for the best possible entry and exit prices;

AI-based Price Manipulation Protection systems, monitoring for irregularities across all trading pairs and mitigating the risk of accidental liquidations and short-squeezes;

Bank-grade security;

Scale-on-demand infrastructure, capable of handling up to 100,000 transactions per second;

High-Class User Interface.

Margex's goal is to provide traders with a world-class user experience, a fair, secure, and easy-to-use trading platform with the highest class of financial technologies in the world. The platform has received a lot of positive feedback from various trading communities for the deep liquidity achieved through the combination of multiple liquidity providers, extremely fast order execution speeds, and an MP-Shield system that uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect irregularities in the trade feed submitted by liquidity pools, eliminating the risk of accidental liquidations.

Margex is the go-to cryptocurrency trading platform for thousands of traders who prefer having full control over their trades as well as transparency and security. Along with the premium user experience, the platform offers up to 100x leverage on all its trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS, Litecoin, and exclusively Yearn.finance.



