Margex Launches New Cryptocurrency Price Alert Service

Margex Introduces an all-new cryptocurrency price alert service

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, one of the fastest-growing digital asset trading platforms providing access to a cutting-edge trading infrastructure worldwide, has announced an all-new cryptocurrency price alert service.

Margex Crypto Alert Service Supports 100+ Cryptocurrencies

Following the recent debut of Margex Liquid Staking 2.0 earlier this month, the rapidly-growing cryptocurrency trading platform has launched a new crypto alert app to all users. Main asset alert parameters include price, trading volume, market capitalization, and Ethereum (ETH) gas fees.

The exciting new product features support for more than 100 popular assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all of the most important altcoins. However, the list will expand in the future to support additional tokens.

Get Free Crypto Alerts From The Margex Trading Platform

All parameters are easy to adjust and set to trigger when the chosen metric passes a particular growth or decline threshold. The service is free to all users and works without any restrictions or hidden fees.

The service is now available to use for all users. In addition, users can receive bonus alert services via email. Visit the official Margex website for more information.

Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, was established in 2019 to develop a world-class trading platform offering the most robust trading solutions, with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and other popular digital assets. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

