Margex Margin Trading Platform Introduces $50,000 News Trading Competition

Innovative trading platform Margex has announced the launch of a News Trading Competition with a prize pool of $50,000

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a digital asset trading and investment platform that provides access to state-of-the-art trading infrastructure globally, has announced the launch of a news trading competition with a prize pool of $50,000.

Margex Launches a News Trading Competition

Margex

Innovative trading platform Margex has announced the launch of a news trading competition with a prize pool of $50,000. 400 entrants will share the prizes in the following categories:

AirUSD Trading - participants using Risk-Free AirUSD balance

Top-200 PnL - will receive $50 in USDT each

Futures Trading – participants using Real Balance

Top-200 PnL - will receive $200 in USDT each

400 participants will receive real USDT prizes. Rewards received will be available for trading, staking with 11.15% APY and withdrawing.

Margex's news trading competition helps crypto traders learn to understand and put world economic news in practice

Participants have two options available - risk-free trading with AirUSD and using their own Margex balances for trading.

Margex's goal is that through this competition, participants will better understand how the global economic situation affects the cryptocurrency market. This knowledge can help participants increase their income within the cryptocurrency margin trading.

Prizes won by participants will be available for trading, staking with 11.15% APY, and withdrawing.

Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, was established in 2019 to develop a world-class trading platform offering the most robust trading solutions, with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and other popular digital assets. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

For more information on Margex, please visit margex.com.

Follow Margex on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, or join the Margex team.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Margex