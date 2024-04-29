Margex Rolls Out Additional Crypto Trading Pairs

Margex announced addition of five new trading pairs to USD

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to announce the addition of five new trading pairs to USD:

Toncoin (TON/USD),

Theta Network (THETA/USD),

Jupiter (JUP/USD),

TRON (TRX/USD),

GALA (GALA/USD).

The new Margex listing pair allows users to trade a wide range of crypto assets while testing their trading strategies and diversifying their portfolios for a better return on investment.

Adding these five new pairs further shows Margex's commitment to providing a wide array of crypto pairs for its global fan base. Users can trade up to 100X leverage on the new pairs.

New Listing and Margex Platform Upgrade

In addition to the new listing, Margex has recently added Algorand, Injective, Render, Bonk, Fetch.ai, JasmyCoin, Internet Computer, Floki, Celestia, SingularityNET, and Starknet.

According to its updated strategy, Margex has spent over $3 million to redesign the platform, allowing users to access copy trading from more experienced traders to diversify their portfolios and minimize trading risk. The platform has also launched a zero-fee converter to provide a seamless trading environment.

It also plans to release an ultra-modern crypto wallet to help users manage all their assets in one place while improving usability.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

