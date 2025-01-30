Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Named CEO of Inner Haven Wellness

Inner Haven Wellness announces the promotion of Dr. Margherita Mascolo to Chief Executive Officer, in addition to her role as Chief Medical Officer. An internationally recognized leader in the medical treatment of eating disorders, Dr. Mascolo brings over 15 years of experience to her expanded role, ensuring Inner Haven Wellness continues to deliver exceptional, evidence-based care across all levels of treatment.

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to her role as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mascolo, a globally recognized leader in the medical treatment of eating disorders, brings over 15 years of experience in clinical leadership, operational excellence, and patient care.

Her appointment highlights Inner Haven Wellness as a uniquely physician-led organization, delivering intensive outpatient (IOP) and partial hospitalization (PHP) care with an unmatched breadth and depth of medical expertise—rare at these levels of treatment.

With Dr. Mascolo at the helm, the organization continues to provide exceptional, evidence-based treatment for eating disorders while addressing the complexities of comorbid medical conditions often associated with these illnesses.

Dr. Mascolo was recently appointed to the Board of Directors for the Residential Eating Disorder Consortium (REDC), where she represents Inner Haven Wellness as one of two PHP- and IOP-exclusive programs on the board. This is a significant milestone, as the REDC Board primarily comprises organizations offering residential or higher levels of care. Her appointment underscores the growing recognition of PHP programs as a vital level of care and demonstrates Inner Haven's leadership in advocating for accessible, effective treatment options for patients across the continuum of care.

"Dr. Mascolo's appointment to the REDC Board reflects her dedication to advancing the field of eating disorder treatment and highlights the importance of expanding access to quality care across all levels," said Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC, Co-Founder and Therapist at Inner Haven Wellness. "Her leadership ensures that the often-overlooked PHP level of care has a voice at the table."

Inner Haven Wellness offers a comprehensive range of services through in-person adult IOP and PHP programming in Madison, in-person adolescent IOP and PHP programming in Neenah, and virtual adult IOP. Dr. Mascolo has built treatment programs across all levels of care and is known for her dedication to compassionate, comprehensive, and innovative care. She has authored numerous publications, was part of the writing group for the 2022 American Psychiatric Association's Practice Guideline for the Treatment of Eating Disorders, and lectures internationally on the medical and psychological complexities of eating disorders.

"I am honored to step into this expanded role and lead Inner Haven Wellness as we continue to provide high-quality, patient-centered care," Dr. Mascolo said. "Our physician-led model ensures we deliver the expertise necessary to address the unique challenges of eating disorders. I am also excited to represent PHP programs on the REDC Board and to advocate for this critical level of care, which plays an essential role in patients' recovery journeys."

About Inner Haven Wellness

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment program specializing in intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization care for adults and adolescents. The organization integrates evidence-based therapies, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), to provide personalized care and equip patients with the tools they need for lasting recovery.

