MarginEdge Appoints Amy Anderson as Vice President of Human Resources

Former José Andrés Group HR leader joins restaurant management platform to help scale hospitality-driven company culture

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced the appointment of Amy Anderson as Vice President of Human Resources. She brings nearly a decade of leadership experience from the José Andrés Group, where she played a key role in supporting one of the most respected hospitality organizations in the industry.

In her new role, Anderson will lead MarginEdge's people strategy, driving growth through talent and leadership development while enabling the company to scale as it expands its platform serving restaurant operators across North America. She will focus on putting structures in place that strengthen operational excellence while preserving the company's culture.

Anderson's background in hospitality operations and culture-building aligns closely with MarginEdge's founding philosophy that a software for restaurants should be built by people who truly understand the restaurant business.

Today, approximately 78% of MarginEdge employees come from hospitality backgrounds, including former general managers, chefs, operators, and restaurant professionals. That experience shapes everything from product development to onboarding and customer support, ensuring the company's technology reflects the realities of running a restaurant.

"Amy understands restaurants from the inside out," said Bo Davis, founder and CEO of MarginEdge. "At MarginEdge, we believe the best way to serve operators is to hire people who have actually lived the long nights, the tight margins and the constant problem solving. Amy brings that same operator mindset to how we build and support our team, and she'll play a critical role in helping us strengthen our culture as we grow."

During her time at the José Andrés Group, Anderson helped build and support a fast-growing hospitality organization known for its culinary innovation, service culture, and global impact.

"Anyone who's worked in restaurants knows that great service starts long before the dining room opens," said Amy Anderson, Vice President of Human Resources at MarginEdge. "It starts with people who feel supported, respected, and connected to the mission. What stood out to me about MarginEdge is the genuine empathy for operators and the people behind the scenes making restaurants run. I'm thrilled to join a team that cares so deeply about the humans who power this industry."

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge is the leading restaurant management software and bill payment platform purpose-built to streamline the back office for operators and their accounting partners. Founded by former restaurant operators, and built by a team where 78% of staff have hospitality experience, MarginEdge combines powerful automation with industry-best AI, including market-leading invoice processing and sales forecasting. MarginEdge processes more than 10 million invoices per year for over 11,000 restaurants across the US and Canada and automates 99% of invoice line item coding with unmatched speed and accuracy. MarginEdge eliminates manual work, centralizes financial data and delivers daily real-time insights that drive smarter decisions. Trusted by restaurants of all sizes – from thriving single units to private equity-backed and publicly traded groups – and the accountants who support them, MarginEdge empowers operators to spend less time buried in paperwork and more time doing what they love: delivering great food and unforgettable hospitality. To learn more about MarginEdge, visit marginedge.com.

