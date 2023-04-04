MarginEdge Ranks No. 112 on the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 List

The leading restaurant management and bill payment platform ranked just outside the top 20 percent with an absolute growth rate of 623%

ARLINGTON, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been ranked number 112 on the Financial Times' fourth annual The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 list, with an absolute growth rate of 623% between 2018-2021.

MarginEdge ranked 112th out of 500 companies with an absolute growth rate of 623% between 2018-2021

The FT Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas with the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021. In partnership with Statista, this fourth iteration of the list covers a period when the region's economies were powering out of the pandemic.

"Despite the volatile macroeconomic climate over the last few years, the restaurant industry remains resilient and MarginEdge continues to empower restaurant owners with technology to help them profit," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "Being recognized as one of Americas' fastest-growing companies by Financial Times is a result of our team's dedication to serving the industry we love. We are always working on new ways to automate manual tasks, ultimately allowing restaurant operators to focus on what they love while still enjoying a healthy profit."

As a team founded by two operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles. MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making the magic just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

"Our mission to empower restaurant operators with the technology and real-time data has never been more critical. With wild price swings month-over-month for eggs, lettuce, chicken and other restaurant staples, being aware of daily food costs is no longer a nice-to-have – it's a must-have," said Davis.

In addition, MarginEdge was recently recognized as the 51st fastest-growing company in the 2023 Inc. Mid-Atlantic Regionals, one of America's fastest-growing companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, as a top workplace by the Washington Post in both 2021 and 2022 and by the Washington Business Journal in 2022. They also boast a 4.9 rating on both Glassdoor and Capterra.

The FT Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021.

Complete results for The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 can be found here: https://www.ft.com/content/e57eead7-126e-4583-b3be-e99b5d19a054

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

Media Contact:

Cara Harbor

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687

[email protected]

SOURCE MarginEdge