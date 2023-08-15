MarginEdge Recognized by the 2023 Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the Second Straight Year

News provided by

MarginEdge

15 Aug, 2023, 07:55 ET

For the second year in a row, the leading restaurant management platform ranked among the top twenty-five percent of America's 5000 fastest-growing private companies

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been named one of the fastest growing private companies in America on the 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 1233 overall out of 5000 companies. This is the MarginEdge's second consecutive year making the prestigious list, both times ranking in the top twenty-five percent.

Continue Reading
As a team founded by two operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making it just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.
As a team founded by two operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making it just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

"MarginEdge is delighted to once again be recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "Behind the team's invaluable hard work and the support from clients who believe in us and our product, we have been able to flourish and continue our growth over the last year. Having Inc.'s seal of approval for those accomplishments is an incredible honor and our team deserves every ounce of recognition they receive."

As a team founded by two operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles. MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making it just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

"Running a restaurant has always been hard work, and the last few years haven't made it any easier. As operators ourselves, we're proud our company and software gives restaurateurs and restaurant finance professionals daily actionable insights to make informed decisions in the moment. As we continue to grow, we look forward to supporting even more restaurants, in more ways, leveraging AI and LLMs to address the challenges of automating back office operations," said Davis.

In addition to the 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000, MarginEdge was recently recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by the Financial Times. Best workplace awards in 2023 include Inc.'s Best Workplaces, The Washington Post Top Workplace and Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results for the 2023 Inc. 5000 can be found here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About MarginEdge
MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

Media Contact:
Cara Harbor
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687
[email protected]

SOURCE MarginEdge

Also from this source

MarginEdge Redefines Payment Efficiency for Restaurants with New Mobile Bill Payment Offering

MarginEdge Launches [me] finance, the Only Accounts Payable Automation Solution Designed Specifically for Restaurant Accountants and Bookkeepers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.