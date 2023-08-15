MarginEdge Recognized by the 2023 Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the Second Straight Year

For the second year in a row, the leading restaurant management platform ranked among the top twenty-five percent of America's 5000 fastest-growing private companies

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been named one of the fastest growing private companies in America on the 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 1233 overall out of 5000 companies. This is the MarginEdge's second consecutive year making the prestigious list, both times ranking in the top twenty-five percent.

As a team founded by two operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making it just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

"MarginEdge is delighted to once again be recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "Behind the team's invaluable hard work and the support from clients who believe in us and our product, we have been able to flourish and continue our growth over the last year. Having Inc.'s seal of approval for those accomplishments is an incredible honor and our team deserves every ounce of recognition they receive."

As a team founded by two operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. The company's culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles. MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making it just a little easier for operators by taking time consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

"Running a restaurant has always been hard work, and the last few years haven't made it any easier. As operators ourselves, we're proud our company and software gives restaurateurs and restaurant finance professionals daily actionable insights to make informed decisions in the moment. As we continue to grow, we look forward to supporting even more restaurants, in more ways, leveraging AI and LLMs to address the challenges of automating back office operations," said Davis.

In addition to the 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000, MarginEdge was recently recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by the Financial Times. Best workplace awards in 2023 include Inc.'s Best Workplaces, The Washington Post Top Workplace and Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results for the 2023 Inc. 5000 can be found here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com .

Media Contact:

Cara Harbor

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687

[email protected]

SOURCE MarginEdge