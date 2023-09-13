MarginEdge Selected by TouchBistro for Restaurant Back-of-House Profit Management Solution

News provided by

MarginEdge

13 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

TouchBistro Profit Management powered by MarginEdge empowers restaurants to maximize profits

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced its technology has been chosen by TouchBistro to power TouchBistro's Profit Management, a robust back office management system built just for restaurants. Powered by automation and driven by data, the centralized solution provides restaurants with the tools required to track food costs in real time, adjust recipes for maximum profitability, process invoices digitally, streamline accounting processes, standardize inventory management across multiple locations, and more. This addition completes a comprehensive suite of back-of-house solutions for improved profitability.

Continue Reading
Powered by automation and driven by data, the centralized TouchBistro solution provides restaurants with the tools required to track food costs in real time, adjust recipes for maximum profitability, process invoices digitally, streamline accounting processes, standardize inventory management across multiple locations, and more. The addition of Profit Management powered by MarginEdge completes a comprehensive suite of back-of-house solutions for improved profitability.
Powered by automation and driven by data, the centralized TouchBistro solution provides restaurants with the tools required to track food costs in real time, adjust recipes for maximum profitability, process invoices digitally, streamline accounting processes, standardize inventory management across multiple locations, and more. The addition of Profit Management powered by MarginEdge completes a comprehensive suite of back-of-house solutions for improved profitability.

"Our company mission is to help restaurant operators streamline their back-office operations and there is no better way to accomplish this than by partnering with a world-class point of sale system. We are excited to have been chosen by TouchBistro to complete their restaurant management solution offering," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge.

Key features of TouchBistro Profit Management Powered by MarginEdge include:

  • Inventory & Food Usage Automations: Track food costs and pinpoint waste more accurately with a digital inventory management system that updates prices daily.
  • Invoice Processing: Scan, email, or take a photo of invoices and handwritten adjustments, and all the details will be captured and digitized in less than 48 hours for up to date food costs.
  • Recipes and Menu Analysis: Maximize profitability in real time with a centralized solution that calculates plate costs, automatically updates ingredient prices, and pinpoints profitable and high-volume items.
  • Back Office Efficiencies: Order products from any vendor, pay an unlimited number of bills (U.S. only), and transfer products and recipes between locations, all directly within the platform.
  • Accounting Integration: Sales and labor data is pulled nightly from TouchBistro POS and instantly exported to accounting software.
  • Multi-Location Management: One centralized, privacy-protected platform to standardize inventory management across locations and access consolidated sales reports.

TouchBistro now offers everything needed for restaurateurs to maximize profits and offer an unparalleled guest experience – all in one place. "TouchBistro's new back-of-house capabilities will help restaurateurs run more profitable operations. These tools give them the real-time visibility they require to control costs and streamline workflows. MarginEdge and TouchBistro share the same passion for helping restaurants succeed. We are excited about our partnership and what we can achieve together," said TouchBistro's Chairman and CEO Samir Zabaneh.

For more information on availability and pricing of TouchBistro Profit Management visit touchbistro.com/profit-management/

About MarginEdge
MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

About TouchBistro
TouchBistro is an all-in-one cloud-based POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is built to meet the unique needs of the restaurant industry, helping restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations with the most essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform. TouchBistro is fast, reliable, and easy to use, and has all of the features restaurateurs need to increase sales, deliver a great guest experience, and save both time and money. By pairing innovative restaurant technology with an unparalleled dedication to customer support and success, TouchBistro is a global leader changing the way restaurateurs do business. For more information about TouchBistro, visit touchbistro.com.

Media Contact:
Cara Harbor
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687
365279@email4pr.com

SOURCE MarginEdge

Also from this source

MarginEdge Recognized by the 2023 Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the Second Straight Year

MarginEdge Redefines Payment Efficiency for Restaurants with New Mobile Bill Payment Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.