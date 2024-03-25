MARIAH CAREY RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Iconic hitmaker recognized as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that Mariah Carey has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing her stature as one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20-year history.

"It should come as no surprise Mariah Carey is among SoundExchange's most streamed creators – she is an accomplished artist who has reached cultural icon status and that is reflected in the data," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Mariah has created an enduring catalog of incredible music that delights across generations. We are honored to present Mariah Carey with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

Carey's recently announced "The Celebration of Mimi Live" Las Vegas residency, which opens April 12 at Dolby Park Live at Park MGM and runs through April 27.

About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) – more than any solo artist in history. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" and "Icon" awards, the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," the Ivor Novello Award for "PRS for Music Special International Award," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Carey's cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. In 2020, Mariah's riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. In 2021 she announced the launch of her foray into the world of spirits with Black Irish – an Irish cream with a name that serves as a playful nod to her family heritage. For additional information, visit www.mariahcarey.com

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

