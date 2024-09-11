Marie Kondo Partners with Transformer Table to Showcase Space-Saving Furniture

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Transformer Table, an industry leader in smart home furniture, is teaming up with Marie Kondo, bestselling author and renowned tidying expert, to show the world the power of innovative furniture in transforming your home and your life. This collaboration will showcase the ability of multifunctional furniture to help keep a home tidy and organized.

Transformer Table x Marie Kondo collaboration! (CNW Group/Transformer Table)

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Marie Kondo as she has a unique understanding of the importance of saving space and making your home work for you, which has long been a part of our mission here at Transformer Table," says Alex Doré, Co-Founder of Transformer Table. "We hope that together we can help people organize their homes and live the lives they want to live," he adds.

"I am so excited to announce that I am teaming up with Transformer Table. One of my goals when organizing is to help clients make space for what matters most to them, regardless of the size of their home," says Marie Kondo. She continues "Many people today need their spaces to serve multiple purposes so they can easily live, work, dine and host. Transformer Table creatively supports each moment while keeping the home feeling calm and organized."

This partnership will feature Marie Kondo as the face of Transformer Table and include collaboration across content, branding, and promotion. The partnership will continue until December 2024.

As saving space at home becomes more important for families, organization is playing a larger role in leading a joyful and fulfilling life. With the energizing impact of the KonMari MethodTM, tidying up has the power to transform homes and have a positive impact on people's well-being. But finding the right balance between order and liveliness can be tricky – and many people struggle to outfit their homes in a way that is conducive to living their ideal lives.

That's something this partnership set out to change. It is a natural fit to combine Marie Kondo's revolutionary philosophy of tidying up with Transformer Table's innovative space-saving furniture. Together, they will highlight the power of multifunctional furniture in creating an organized home and a joyful life.

About Transformer Table

Founded in 2016 and quickly becoming one of the fast-growing companies in Canada, Transformer Table is an industry leader in smart home furniture, designing space-saving, modular furniture for homes around the world. The company's collections include extendable dining sets, hybrid table-to-desk solutions, and adjustable outdoor furniture. Committed to its mission of improving homes around the world, Transformer Table plants ten trees for every item sold. For more information, please visit transformertable.com .

About Marie Kondo

Enchanted with organizing since childhood, Marie developed the renowned KonMari Method™, a system of organization that reshapes practitioners' relationships with goods, while working with clients struggling against clutter and over-consumption. The Method integrates mindfulness and home organization, encouraging households to acquire only what sparks joy and to feel deeper gratitude for every possession. In addition to her books and Netflix shows, Marie is also the founder of KonMari, a digital platform dedicated to sustainable, mindful living. She lives with her husband, Takumi, and three children.

About KonMari Media, Inc.

Founded by Marie Kondo, KonMari Media represents a global lifestyle brand renowned for its proprietary method of organizing and decluttering, the KonMari Method™. Kondo, who started her tidying consultant business as a university student in Tokyo, is now a tidying expert, bestselling author, and star of the hit Netflix show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo." The KonMari Method™ encourages choosing joy in every aspect of one's lifestyle. It helps people transform their cluttered spaces into serene, inspiring homes and create a life filled with what sparks joy. Visit konmari.com .

