Marieke® Gouda Earns Global Recognition with Six Medals at the World Cheese Championship

THORP, Wis., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese experts gathered for the World Cheese Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, where some of the most exceptional cheeses from around the world compete on a premier global stage. An international panel of elite judges evaluate cheeses based on technical criteria including flavor, body, texture and appearance. Only the top three entries in each class receive a gold, silver or bronze medal.

Master Cheesemaker Marieke Penterman holds a wheel of her award-winning Gouda

Marieke® Gouda is bringing home an impressive six medals from this year's competition, where 3,375 entries from 25 countries and 34 American states and territories were represented.

Marieke® Gouda received two first-place gold medals for Honey Clover and Golden. Three second-place silver medals for Marieke® Gouda were awarded to Cumin, Smoked and the Original Spread. And finally, one third-place bronze medal was earned by Marieke Golden.

"We are truly honored to receive these medals," said Master Cheesemaker Marieke Penterman. "And incredibly proud of our team at Marieke® Gouda who makes it all possible. At the end of the day, our cows, our crew, and our customers are the heart and soul of our company. Our team turns passion and pride into cheese we are proud to share. Every day they show up, determined to make something special from every drop of nutritious milk…gouda cheese that creates a smile with every bite. Twenty years of cheese making, and the focus hasn't changed – take great care of the cows, work hard as a team, and make cheese that creates a memorable moment for everyone. That's what matters most to us."

These six awards add to the impressive 309 national and world champion cheese awards earned by the Marieke® Gouda team over the past 20 years. Marieke® Gouda produces more than 30 flavors of authentic Dutch gouda and welcomes visitors to their farmstead creamery, retail store and café in Thorp, Wisconsin and to the House of Gouda in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Marieke® Gouda can also be found in more than 17,000 stores across the U.S. and online at mariekegouda.com.

About Marieke® Gouda: Marieke® Gouda produces premium, award-winning, all-natural cheeses masterfully crafted with passion using milk from our own dairy farm. Every step of the process, from caring for our cows to milking to aging, happens under the watchful eye of Marieke and her team. Our dedication to traditional Dutch cheesemaking methods ensures authentic flavors and unparalleled quality. Learn more at mariekegouda.com.

SOURCE Marieke Gouda