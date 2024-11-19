Marieke Gouda Triumphs at World Cheese Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

THORP, Wis., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marieke Gouda has once again proven its excellence on the global stage, securing the most awards of any U.S. competitor at the 2024 World Cheese Awards. For the second year in a row, the celebrated Wisconsin-based cheese producer has claimed an impressive 11 awards, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in artisanal cheese craftsmanship.

Marieke Gouda Reserve

Among the accolades, Marieke Gouda's Reserve earned the coveted Super Gold award, a distinction won by only 104 out of 4,876 cheese contenders worldwide. This prestigious achievement highlights the exceptional quality and artistry behind Marieke's cheese-making process.

In addition to the Super Gold, Marieke Gouda received a Gold award for its Smoked Gouda in the highly competitive cow's milk cheeses category, showcasing their ability to stand out in diverse cheese markets. Furthermore, the Marieke Golden, a unique Gouda-Parmesan blend, garnered a Silver award in the semi-hard to hard cow's milk cheese category, emphasizing the innovative spirit and versatility of Marieke's cheese offerings.

Marieke Gouda distinguishes itself as the only raw milk farmstead Dutch-style Gouda produced in the USA. From the quality milk sourced from their own herd to the meticulous aging of their cheese, Marieke Gouda is committed to maintaining the highest standards of cheese production. This dedication to excellence is a testament to their success on an international platform like the World Cheese Awards.

"We are incredibly honored and proud to receive these awards at the World Cheese Awards for the second year running," said Marieke Penterman, founder of Marieke Gouda. "Our mission has always been to produce the finest Dutch-style Gouda right here in Wisconsin, and these accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation."

Marieke Gouda's achievements highlight the brand's dedication to preserving traditional cheese-making techniques while embracing new flavors and ideas. As they continue to set new standards in the cheese industry, Marieke Gouda remains a beloved staple for cheese enthusiasts across the globe.

Super Gold Winner:

Reserve Gouda

One of a kind! Our reserve is unexpectedly different and perfectly aged. Our Reserve is uniquely aged to have the traditional crystals of aged gouda but also maintain the rich and creamy texture of a younger gouda.

