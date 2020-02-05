Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof® Appointed Chair, Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International

"HSMAI is a dynamic organization for our industry, offering immense support, guidance and direction for our hotel partners," says MacDonald. "As Chair, I will continue the momentum of HSMAI with a laser focus on helping to fuel innovation in sales and marketing to drive profitable growth for our members."

The HSMAI Americas Board supervises the Sales Advisory Board, Marketing Advisory Board, and Revenue Management Advisory Board. Each board is comprised of industry leaders and hospitality experts. The 2020 Americas Board also supports HSMAI's Organizational Membership program, which is comprised of over 60 member organizations.

"Professional, hard-working, resilient and innovative, Marina MacDonald has been a stellar leader as part of Red Roof's management team," says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. "As Chair of HSMAI's Americas Executive Committee, she will add a creative and unique point of view and solidly steer the committee for the future."

CMO of Red Roof for over ten years, MacDonald has forged a path - and acted as a role model - for women who aspire to leadership positions in the hospitality industry. One of her most notable achievements was launching the Red Roof Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs that showcases women in the hospitality industry.

MacDonald's many notable achievements and awards have all contributed to her appointment to this new top leadership role with HSMAI. They include:

In 2019, she was chosen as an honoree for the prestigious Marketing Hall of Femme.

In 2018, she oversaw the launch of two major Red Roof sub-brands, The Red Collection ® and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof ® in multiple cities.

She was named one of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Hospitality by Hotel Management and featured on the cover of Lodging magazine.

Under her watch, Red Roof was recognized and awarded the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Best Budget Hotel Brand by USA Today Reader's Choice.

Her appointment as Chair is effective immediately.

HSMAI Americas Executive Committee members:

Chair: Marina MacDonald, CHDM, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof

Chair Elect: John Washko, VP Exhibitions & Convention Sales, Mohegan Sun

Vice Chair: Andrew Rubinacci, CHSP, Chief Commercial Officer, Omni Hotels & Resorts

Secretary-Treasurer: Michael Innocentin, Vice President, E-Commerce & Digital, North & Central America, AccorHotels

Immediate Past Chair: Mark Thompson, CHBA, CHSE, CHDM, Senior Vice President of Tourism, VisitDallas

President: Robert Gilbert, CHME, CHA, President & CEO, HSMAI

