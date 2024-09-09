Red Roof® Continues to Invest in the Brand and Opens Newly Constructed 700th Hotel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, continues to invest in new hotels and strengthen the brand and its business. The company opened its 700th property, a new build in Jamaica, N.Y., along with a new build and prototype, the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® Tampa - Airport, in Tampa, Fla. The dual openings reflect continued demand for the Red Roof economy lodging brand and underscore the company's unwavering commitment to a quality experience and great value for budget-conscious travelers.

Red Roof's newly constructed 700th property, the 86-room Red Roof PLUS+®, located in Jamaica, N.Y., offers guests 100% Smoke Free rooms, featuring flat-screen TVs, microwaves, mini-refrigerators and in-room coffee makers. PREMIUM rooms feature an enhanced coffee experience, a snack box, a larger flat-screen TV with 36+ HD channels, Love Your Linens® bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms and much more.

"This is a critically important time for our brand as we evolve to meet changing needs and expectations of our franchisees and guests," said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. "There is continued demand for Red Roof, and these two new property openings demonstrate our commitment to elevate the brand and create a consistent experience and great value for our guests, our franchisees and our communities."

The 700th property, the 86-room Red Roof PLUS+® Jamaica, opened following an investment of more than $20 million. The property is owned by Steven Mendel of RiverBrook Hospitality. Mendel is a veteran hotelier with 15 years in the hospitality business. The new hotel is family friendly, pet friendly and conveniently located just 4 miles from JFK International Airport. It is located near a number of Queens landmarks and destinations, including Resorts World Casino, the King Manor Museum, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens Zoo, New York Hall of Science, Jamaica Colosseum Mall, The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Aqueduct Racetrack and Citi Field. A quick train ride will bring travelers to the heart of New York City.

The new interior-corridor Red Roof PLUS+ property offers guests free Verified Wi-Fi®, a business center, free continental breakfast, free coffee in the lobby, a fitness facility, free parking and paid guest laundry facilities. The property's 100% Smoke Free rooms are designed with guest comfort in mind, featuring flat-screen TVs, microwaves, mini-refrigerators and in-room coffee makers. PREMIUM rooms offer an upgraded stay featuring an enhanced coffee experience, a snack box, a larger flat-screen TV with 36+ HD channels, Love Your Linens® bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms and much more. Red Roof PLUS+ Jamaica is a pet-friendly hotel.

The new HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Tampa - Airport is owned by Vijay Patel, CEO of Dhruv Development. It is the first property to showcase the new HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof prototype that was introduced in 2021, which sets new standards for updated guestroom aesthetics as well as improved operational efficiency. The property offers 124 spacious extended-stay suites to the Tampa area. It features kitchenettes with refrigerators and microwaves, in-room high-speed Wi-Fi, HDTVs and free expanded cable television programing. Rooms include generous storage space designed for functionality and comfort. Guests will have access to extended-stay rates, free coffee in the lobby and weekly housekeeping.

"These two new property openings are a significant milestone for the company," said Red Roof Chief Development Officer Matthew Hostetler. "Red Roof has become the economy choice for consumers who want clean, comfortable rooms and new properties with all the comforts of home. We offer outstanding brand recognition and an outstanding value proposition for franchisees and guests."

In celebration of the new property openings, during the month of October, RediRewards® loyalty program members earn double RediPoints® on their stay at Red Roof PLUS+ Jamaica, N.Y. Also, RediRewards members earn 1,000 bonus RediPoints per stay at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Tampa - Airport through the month of October.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

Red Roof is a pet-friendly brand. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

SOURCE Red Roof