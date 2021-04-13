Marina Maher Communications' Investment In Healthcare Fuels Continued Growth

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC) announced today a series of senior elevations and hires across the agency's healthcare practice, including the promotion of Samira Thabet to Managing Director, Healthcare Client Experience, and the onboarding of three new healthcare experts: Kavin Shah, Group SVP, Healthcare Medical and Corporate Strategy; Mike Doan, VP, Digital Innovation Healthcare; and Christina Baird, Senior Group Director, Talent Acquisition, to help serve its rapidly growing healthcare practice in an ever-changing world.

With a global shift taking place across the healthcare landscape, MMC and its sister agency, RXMOSAIC, have seen a surge in pharmaceutical, biotech and startup healthcare companies striving to tell their stories in an impactful manner. This includes differentiating and communicating their corporate and product brands, adopting a patient-centric focus, and further embracing digital technologies to drive business outcomes.

"The need for talented, experienced healthcare communicators has never been greater," said Rema Vasan, President of MMC. "Thanks to our ongoing investment in future-forward talent, MMC has been successful in quickly pivoting strategies and taking immediate action for our clients. A great example is our partnership with Johnson & Johnson on critical initiatives like The Road to A Vaccine, which recently won the PRWeek Award for Best Content."

Healthcare will continue to be a priority investment for MMC, and the agency has committed to expanding its impressive talent roster by sourcing the best healthcare talent in the industry. The most recent moves, including that of Thabet, Shah, Doan and Baird, will help ensure that the agency and its clients stay at the innovative forefront of healthcare communications.

In Thabet's elevated position as Managing Director, Healthcare Client Experience, she will continue to lead MMC's Health & Well-Being practice while expanding her role to focus on healthcare client excellence to champion healthcare capabilities, new offerings and best practices. Thabet has more than 20 years of experience partnering with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies including Pfizer, Sanofi, Lilly and Novartis, and was recently named a 2021 Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary.

Newly hired GSVP, Healthcare Medical and Corporate Strategy, Shah initially trained as a general surgeon at Northwell Health, having completed his MD and MPH at St. George's University School of Medicine. He comes to MMC with nearly 20 years of expertise, ranging from hands-on patient and clinical experience, to working as a regulatory director for Pharma, to leading medical teams across commercial and promotional agencies. In his role at MMC, Shah will support the development of agency growth strategies by applying deep insights gained through his unique background to answer client challenges in a rapidly changing landscape, where patients have more choice, new means of access, and different streams of information than ever before.

Doan joined the agency from Golin as VP, Digital Innovation, Healthcare. He brings a decade of digital experience to the role, including strategy, execution and management of digital campaigns for clients such as Humira, Bayer, Teva, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda. At MMC, Doan will develop digital and social strategy for the agency's pharma clients with specific attention to up-leveling paid-media strategies across the practice.

Additionally, Baird comes to MMC from W2O Group (now Real Chemistry) as Senior Group Director, Talent Acquisition. Baird's experience in building a team of more than 20 healthcare communications professionals in a year will be instrumental in continuing to ramp up MMC's healthcare practice with diverse talent that continue to deliver breakthrough work.

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

Marina Maher Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by strategic innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We are a collaborative group of creatives with a bias toward action and a passion for client service that fuels us forward. Our data and tech stack unlock deep audience understanding and is combined with our unique ability to leverage culture, thereby creating powerful communications solutions that drive business results. Digitally driven, we are ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications, making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies across consumer, corporate and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: https://hellommc.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

Media Contact:

Ashley Makuh

[email protected]

732-687-3242

SOURCE Marina Maher Communications

Related Links

http://mahercomm.com

