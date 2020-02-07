Marina Maher Communications (MMC) Introduces Senior Additions to Drive Innovation Across Digital, Influencer & Earned Media Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC) announced today strategic hires and promotions across Digital, Influencer and Earned Media - reinforcing their continued commitment to delivering next-gen thinking fueled by top industry talent to achieve clients' business goals in 2020 and beyond.

Taylor VanAllen joins MMC as SVP of Influencer Marketing from Ogilvy, where she built and led the Influencer practice. VanAllen will further turbocharge Influencer Marketing across MMC and RXMOSAIC, reporting into Chris Iafolla , GSVP Digital.

Brad Wellen joins MMC as SVP of Digital from Huge, where he oversaw Social and Content Strategy across a variety of brands including Zelle, Anheuser-Busch and Verizon. Wellen will lead Consumer Digital at MMC and partner with Iafolla to amplify Digital capabilities.

Sara Baker was promoted to Executive Director of Earned Media to oversee earned media across MMC's consumer, corporate, and health & wellbeing practices. Baker has extensive experience and proven expertise for innovating how earned media enables breakthrough with target audiences, thereby yielding business results for clients across the ever-evolving landscape. The media team further expanded with a new hire, Danielle Burch, VP of Consumer Media, who brings extensive earned media experience across brands such as Colgate, Panasonic and Pandora Jewelry.

With 40+ award wins across the industry this past year, MMC is committed to redefining the industry standard and offering clients Digital, Influencer and Earned Media capabilities that yield true business impact. "As a next-gen comms agency, we know the importance of investing in agile talent and resources that amplify our capabilities, drive new innovations and deliver the most powerful business solutions for our clients," said Rema Vasan, Chief Innovation Officer.

MMC continues to evolve at an extremely fast pace, strengthening their talent and continually innovating. The agency has a number of digital innovations in the pipeline and expects to announce a new breakthrough capability at SXSW this March.

