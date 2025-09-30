Marina Pointe Unveils Limited-Edition Pre-Construction Luxury Waterfront Homes for Sale in Tampa Bay's Premier Westshore Marina District

Seven ultra-luxury residences introduce a new standard of waterfront living in Tampa Bay's Westshore Marina District

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Pointe, one of Tampa Bay's most prestigious luxury waterfront condominium addresses, has announced the release of seven new and exclusive Harbour Homes at pre-construction pricing. Nestled on a private peninsula within the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District, this limited collection offers an extraordinary blend of privacy, elegance, and convenience. Each four-story waterfront estate combines the seclusion of a private residence with the full-service ease of condominium living, representing one of the best opportunities for exclusive waterfront living in Florida.

Marina Pointe's Harbour Homes

The Harbour Homes are meticulously crafted to deliver an exceptional living experience that balances privacy, sophistication, and lifestyle. Each residence offers a private street-level entrance, personal elevator, expansive outdoor terraces, a rooftop-level cabana room, and direct access to Marina Pointe's resort-style amenity deck. With seamless access to a full-service deepwater marina accommodating yachts up to 90 feet, these homes embody the essence of luxury waterfront homes in Tampa Bay.

"The Harbour Homes are an exceptionally rare chance to own a legacy waterfront property," said Dominic Pickering, Executive Director for Marina Pointe. "It's the kind of opportunity you would typically only find in exclusive enclaves like Miami or Palm Beach. After selling out our first tower, we are thrilled to introduce this next chapter of bespoke coastal living at Marina Pointe."

At approximately 3,300 square feet, each Harbour Home is designed for sophisticated everyday living and effortless entertaining. Floor-to-ceiling windows capture panoramic Tampa Bay views, while spa-inspired bathrooms, private garden entries, and expansive rooftop terraces showcase a level of design and craftsmanship rarely seen in the region.

Set within the vibrant, walkable Westshore Marina District, residents enjoy boutique shopping, fine dining, wellness studios, curated community events, and Marina Pointe's club-style amenities, including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private social lounges. This limited collection provides buyers the rare chance to enjoy the best waterfront lifestyle in Tampa, with seamless access to both urban convenience and Florida's Gulf Coast beauty.

With prices starting in the low $4 millions, the Harbour Homes represent the pinnacle of luxury coastal living in Tampa Bay. This exclusive waterfront retreat is just minutes from downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, championship golf courses, world-renowned beaches, and the Gulf Coast's premier cultural and culinary destinations.

Marina Pointe has also launched preconstruction sales for Luna at Marina Pointe, a collection of luxury condominiums. Luna's residences range from 1,100 to over 3,400 square feet, with prices starting at $1 million and exceeding $4 million. Each condo features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping waterfront views, high-end designer finishes, and layouts that maximize comfort, style, and elegance. Residents enjoy a seamless blend of sophisticated design and premier Tampa Bay waterfront living, providing an exceptional opportunity for both primary and secondary residences in the region.

Sotheby's International Realty is leading sales at Marina Pointe, leveraging its global reach and marketing expertise to connect discerning buyers with one of Florida's most exclusive residential opportunities.

About Marina Pointe

Marina Pointe is Tampa Bay's premier luxury waterfront condominium development, located in the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District. This exclusive waterfront community will feature three luxury towers with thoughtfully designed ultra-high-end condominiums and Harbour Homes, all situated along 1.5 scenic miles of Tampa Bay waterfront with direct marina access.

With the first tower completed, Luna at Marina Pointe is offering luxury waterfront residences ranging from 1,100 to 3,500 square feet, priced from $1 million to over $4 million, each featuring panoramic Tampa Bay views and modern finishes. Strategically located in a private peninsula, Marina Pointe redefines luxury waterfront living in Florida with resort-style amenities including a 150-slip full-service private marina on a 13-acre deep-water basin, 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness centers, resort-style pools, and exclusive social lounges.

Marina Pointe offers the rare opportunity for owners to purchase their own private boat slip in Tampa's most exclusive marina, which accommodates yachts from 40 to 90 feet. Centrally located just minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, this luxury waterfront enclave benefits from the walkable Westshore Marina District, filled with vibrant restaurants, boutique shops, wellness studios, and year-round community events that enhance the lifestyle of residents. It provides discerning buyers the perfect balance of coastal sophistication and metropolitan convenience.

For more information about Tampa's most prestigious waterfront residences, visit marinapointe.com . "The three Marina Pointe condominiums are being developed by Marina Pointe East Developer, LLC, Marina Pointe Central Developer, LLC, and Marina Pointe West Developer, LLC (individually or collectively the "Developers" or "Developer" as is required in context), and this offering is made only by the Developers' respective Prospectus for the applicable Condominium. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation of offers to buy the condominium units in states where such offer or solicitation cannot be made. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time without notice. BTI Realty, LLC is engaged in the promotion of the sale of condominium units and is an affiliate of BTI Partners, LLC. Neither BTI Realty, BTI Partners, or any of their respective affiliated and/or related entities are acting in the capacity as a developer of the condominium pursuant to the applicable provision of Florida Statutes, Chapter 718. Please refer to the prospectus and all exhibits thereto for applicable disclosures relating to this project."

